Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for May 13

The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics both have home court in their respective series against the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, both Memphis and Bostons will have to stave off elimination in order to get to a Game 7. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bucks favored by 1.5 points while the Warriors are favored by eight. The Bucks won their Game 5 while the Warriors got humiliated by 39 points.

Let’s break down some of the top studs and values at each position to help you build your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ($7,900) – Holiday has been great at both ends of the floor for Milwaukee. He’s scored double-figures in every game this series, logging 20-plus three times. He’s attempted at least 20 shots in every game, posting 30 field goal attempts in one instance. He’s pulled down at least seven rebounds in four of five games and dished out at least five assists in four of five. He has a steal in every game, finishing with three on three occasions. This has translated to 50.25, 37.5, 46.25, 43.75 and 53 DKFP. His usage rate has been 29% this series, and he’s played over 40 minutes in four of five games.

Other Options – Stephen Curry ($9,200)

Value

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors ($5,700) – With no Ja Morant the last two games, Jones has put up 37 and 46.25 DKFP. In that 46.25-DKFP game, he only played 24 minutes due to the blowout. He’s attempted 12 and 18 shots while dishing out nine and five assists, respectively, and contributing defensive stats. He led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio this season, which endears him to the coaching staff and makes his floor very high. In 25 starts this season, Jones averaged 30.5 minutes, 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Other Options – Derrick White ($4,000)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($8,200) - Brown has scored at least 47 DKFP in three games, going for over 50 in two of those. Ceiling games are well within the range of outcomes for Brown. That said, he scored 25.25 and 31.25 DKFP in the other two. There are moments when his shooting efficiency is poor or when he doesn’t contribute in the periphery categories. That said, he garners a usage rate in the 26% area and is an important offensive piece for the Celtics.

Other Options – Desmond Bane ($6,200)

Value

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ($4,400) – Connaughton only played 21 and 25 minutes in the first two games of the series. In the last three, though, he’s received over 30 minutes in each and produced 24, 25.25 and 19.25 DKFP. He’s a low-usage player so points won’t be voluminous, but he does get open looks from downtown due to defensive attention for Giannis, and he knocks them down. He will also grab his share of rebounds and contribute in the defensive categories.

Other Options – Derrick White ($4,000)

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($9,800) – Tatum is the alpha for the Celtics, and he will need to have a big game if there is to be a Game 7. His usage rate is usually in the 30% range, but it gets to 40% on occasion. It happened last game and in Game 3 of the Nets series. Tatum has played over 40 minutes in every game this series and gone for over 50 DKFP in three of them. He is prone to shooting efficiency woes because of the difficulty on shot attempts at times. In Game 1, he converted 33%. In Game 3, he shot 21%. His ability to contribute in every statistical category, the volume and heavy amount of minutes provides a relatively high floor, though.

Other Options – Jaylen Brown ($8,200)

Value

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors ($4,400) – They call him Slo-Mo for a reason. That said, he’s a good fantasy player because he contributes in every statistical category. His usage rate isn’t high, though, and he doesn’t get a full complement of minutes. He’s played fewer than 20 minutes in four of five games, but the most recent one was due to the blowout. With Morant out, Anderson should see playing time in the mid-20s. He averages 0.99 DKFP per minute and put up 36 and 28 DKFP in the last two games.

Other Options – Pat Connaughton ($4,400)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ($11,900) – Antetokounmpo averages 1.71 DKFP per minute and has the highest floor/ceiling on the slate. There’s really no need for extensive analysis. He literally does it all and has scored at least 60 DKFP in four of five games, with a high of 77.5. In the one game he failed to hit 60 DKFP, Antetokounmpo “only” put up 51.25.

Other Options – Jayson Tatum ($9,800), Al Horford ($7,200), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,000)

Value

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($5,800) – The price isn’t great, so he’s not the best value from a cost perspective. That said, the floor is high, and he’s going to be on the court a ton. Green has not attempted more than five shots in any game, so points are not where he makes his hay. He’s all about rebounds, dishing out assists and racking up defensive stats. He’s scored at least 20 DKFP in every game this series. He hasn’t gone over 30, though, but if things break right, a ceiling game is within the range of outcomes.

Other Options – Kyle Anderson ($4,300)

Center

Stud

Al Horford, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($7,200) – Horford has been spectacular this series. He’s scored 37.5, 40.75, 57, 48.5 and 34.5 DKFP. He has two games with fewer than 10 shot attempts but attempted 11, 17 and 14 in the other three. His ability to stretch the floor and drain 3-pointers has been huge. That said, he has such a high floor because of his contributions in the rest of the categories. He’s grabbed at least eight rebounds in every game, finishing with 10-plus in three. He’s dished out at least three assists and blocked at least one shot in every game. He has games with three and four steals! The floor is high, and if things break right, a 50-burger isn’t out of the question. He scored 30 points in Game 4.

Other Options – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,000)

Value

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors ($4,500) – After Morant went down, Adams has started the last two games. He’s played 27 and 22 minutes. He won’t score many points, but he grabbed 13 and 15 rebounds while dishing out three assists in both games. He produced 27.75 and 37.75 DKFP.

Other Options – Brook Lopez ($4,800), Draymond Green ($5,800)

