Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for May 14

While other sports continue their postseasons, the Major League Baseball regular season is in full swing this weekend with nine games scheduled to take place under the lights on Saturday night. Those matchups provide plenty of fantasy baseball options for the main slate on DraftKings. The series this weekend highlight some rare matchups since only two of the nine games are divisional contests while the rest feature opponents from different divisions. There are some odd pairings like the Royals playing in Coors Field and the Astros visiting D.C.

PITCHER

Stud

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs ($9,800) – After a rough year last season while dealing with multiple injuries, Gallen has looked locked in to start this year. In the shortened 2020 season, he had a 2.75 ERA and 3.66 FIP but last year he went a disappointing 4-10 while his ERA ballooned to 4.30 and FIP to 4.25. In five starts this season, though, the 26-year-old has allowed just three runs over 28 1⁄ 3 innings. His strikeout rate is down a touch, but he has still averaged 20.7 DKFP per game and has over 20 DKFP in four straight starts. Three of those starts have been at home, where he has a minuscule 0.50 ERA and 1.85 FIP. His matchup is a good one since the Cubs have scored the second-fewest runs in the Majors this month and are hitting just .203 as a team in May while averaging 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Other Options – Chris Bassitt ($10,300), Michael Lorenzen ($8,000)

Value

Rich Hill, Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers ($6,800) – Hill hasn’t allowed a run over his three most recent starts, throwing 13 shutout innings and allowing just six hits and striking out 11. He hasn’t worked deep into games but has gone at least four innings in each start with a season-high of 80 pitches on his way to a 2.86 ERA. His limited workload caps his upside, but the veteran lefty has offered solid returns for under $7K, posting 16.4 and 22.1 DKFP in his two most recent outings. He did just spend some time on the COVID-19 IL but was able to continue throwing and shouldn’t face more restrictions than usual. Like Gallen, he has a good matchup since the Rangers have scored the third-fewest runs in the Majors this month while hitting .210 as a team.

Other Options – George Kirby ($7,800), German Márquez ($6,600)

INFIELD

Stud

C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals ($5,100) – Cron bounced around with a new team in four straight seasons before landing in Colorado for the past two years where he has thrived as a fantasy producer. The 32-year-old has already hit nine home runs in 31 games this season with a .297 average, .305 ISO and .407 wOBA. In his 17 home games, Cron has a .394 average, .394 ISO and .520 wOBA at Coors Field, so the slugger is always worth a look when playing in the rarified Denver air. He’ll be in a great matchup (more below) and is a top option to consider paying up for.

Stud

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox ($4,400) – The Yankees’ offense is firing on all cylinders right now and LeMachine has been in the center of the surge. He raised his average to .305 with a .143 ISO and .371 wOBA with three hits on Thursday but went 0-for-5 on Friday. He’ll look to bounce back and should be set up to do just that facing lefty Dallas Keuchel ($6,400). This season LeMahieu is 14-for-33 (.424) against southpaws with a .482 wOBA, and he has typically thrived in this split throughout his career.

Other Options – Alex Bregman ($5,000), Xander Bogaerts ($4,900)

Value

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs ($3,700) – Walker’s metrics showed he started the season incredibly unlucky with lots of loud outs and an incredibly low BABIP. He has had some positive regression lately, going 10-for-30 (.333) with four doubles, a home run and a .428 wOBA. He has produced 7.9 DKFP per contest over that span and should be able to keep things rolling against Kyle Hendricks ($7,500), who has a 6.48 ERA in three road starts this season.

Value

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers ($2,200) – The Dodgers shuffled their rotation when Clayton Kershaw was placed on IL on Friday, so the Phillies will face Julio Urías ($9,400) on Saturday. While he’s not awful, the Phillies’ hitters are priced alarmingly low. Bohm is one example, as his salary dropped from $3,500 the past few days all the way to $2,200. Bohm’s bat hasn’t been an issue this season, as the 25-year-old prospect has hit .313 with two homers and a .344 wOBA while locking down the second spot in the batting order. Six of his seven extra-base hits have come against southpaws, so facing Urías is a decent spot for him. He has hit safely in seven of his past eight games with five multi-hit efforts during that span, going 12-for-35 (.343). His power production isn’t elite, but he has been making good contact and getting hits in a premium lineup spot and is definitely underpriced at barely over the minimum.

Other Options – Josh Donaldson ($3,900), Rhys Hoskins ($2,700)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros at Washington Nationals ($5,200) – Alvarez has 11 homers in his 28 games this season, resulting in a .360 ISO to go with his .280 batting average and .434 wOBA. The 25-year-old is emerging as one of the premium power hitters in the game and anchoring a very productive Astros batting order. He’s had three straight multi-hit games and gone 7-for-14 (.500) with a 71.4% hard-hit rate in that very small sample size. He gets a good matchup against Nationals starter Erick Fedde ($7,100), who has allowed lefties to hit two home runs and post a .349 wOBA against him this season.

Stud

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox ($4,900) – Stanton has hit six home runs in his past eight games, going 10-for-30 (.333) with a .600 ISO, a.548 wOBA and a 77.3% hard-hit rate. He has over 20 DKFP in three straight and has averaged 16.3 DKFP over those eight contests. Going against a lefty in Keuchel, he should continue to provide plenty of power from the middle of the lineup for the Bronx Bombers.

Other Options – Mookie Betts ($5,400), Nick Castellanos ($3,300)

Value

Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins ($3,400) – The Guardians have used the speedy Straw as their leadoff hitter all season. He’s only hitting .243 but has eight stolen bases to go with his .309 wOBA. Four of those stolen bases have come in his 10 games in May while he has averaged 6.3 DKFP per contest. The Guardians will face lefty Devin Smeltzer ($4,000), who will be making his first start of the season. Straw is hitting .333 against lefties so far this season with a .403 wOBA, so there’s a high ceiling in what should be a good run-scoring environment in Minnesota.

Value

Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers ($3,300) – Castellanos is another Phillies hitter whose salary dropped over $1,000 and is now very affordable. He went 2-for-6 with 21 DKFP on Friday night when the Phillies out-slugged the Dodgers, 12-10. He’s always a bat to consider when the Phils face a lefty since he’s hitting 11-for-30 (.367) with a .401 wOBA against southpaws this season. He’s in a nice groove too, going 11-for-37 (.297) with two home runs and a .393 wOBA over his past nine games. Castellanos is 2-for-3 with a double in his few past career meetings with Urías.

Other Options – Alek Thomas ($2,400)

TEAMS TO STACK

Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals – It’s starting to get warm in Denver, so Coors Field has to be on your radar as you make lineups whenever the Rockies are at home. Cron is the main middle-lineup bat to target but Connor Joe ($4,900), Charlie Blackmon ($4,800), Randal Grichuk ($4,800) and Ryan McMahon ($4,500) are all available under $5K as well. Sam Hilliard ($3,100) and Brendan Rodgers ($3,500) are also worth a look as value plays if they’re in the lineup, as expected. Whoever starts gets a tasty matchup against Carlos Hernández ($5,700), who is 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA over his five starts this season. He has allowed two home runs, both to right-handed hitters, and given up a .466 wOBA to right-handed batters, pointing to Joe, Grichuk, Cron and Rodgers as good stacking plays Saturday.

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers – The Phillies have scored 21 runs in their first two games in Los Angeles, and their salaries are way too low for this matchup against Urías. The 25-year-old lefty has lowered his ERA to 2.10 but has a 3.80 FIP and just took a loss against the Pirates. He has dominated lefties, allowing them to only post a .173 wOBA, but righties have had some success against him, with a .323 wOBA and a pair of home runs. I’d hesitate to pay up for Bryce Harper ($5,300), but Jean Segura ($3,900), Castellanos, Bohn and Rhys Hoskins ($2,700) are all extremely affordable and on the right side of the splits. You can even consider ultra-value plays Johan Camargo ($2,000) and Roman Quinn ($2,000) to round out your roster as bargain bats.

