F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix 2022

F1 returns to Europe for Round 6 of the 2022 season. The Spanish Grand Prix is 66 laps in length and will be held at a traditional Formula 1 race track, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The DraftKings Formula 1 Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix slate locks at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($11,600) — The 2022 street king will attempt to win his fourth race of the season in the Spanish GP. This time he’ll have to do it at a traditional circuit.

2. Charles Leclerc ($11,200) — Red Bull has dominated in the streets and on the straight stretches. Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has two long top-speed straights but only two. This track is highlighted by its corners and Ferrari has the corner speed.

3. Carlos Sainz ($10,000) — Other than signing a brand new contract, this season has been disappointing for Sainz. He did bounce back with a podium at Miami in Round 5. Ferrari is expected to unveil their much anticipated upgrades in Barcelona.

4. Sergio Perez ($9,600) — When Sainz does not make a terminal mistake, Checo is relegated to a fourth place finish. With this being a home race for Sainz in Spain, it’s likely that Checo is locked out of the podium again.

5. Esteban Ocon ($6,600) — One does not simply drive from last to eighth in F1, but that’s what Ocon did in Miami. It appears that Alpine’s floor upgrade worked.

6. Valtteri Bottas ($7,600) — All season, Bottas has been a driver on the edge of the top 5. Last season with Mercedes, Bottas easily finished third at Spain.

7. Lewis Hamilton ($9,200) — Mercedes’ upgrades at Miami didn’t seem to help much. They’re still light years behind Red Bull and Ferrari. Between McLaren and Mercedes, it will come down to who has a better handle on their porpoising in Spain.

8. George Russell ($8,800) — At Miami, Russell had a good car through practice but his qualifying setup was off. Through strategy and luck — a well timed safety car — Russell was able to drive from 12th to fifth.

9. Lance Stroll ($3,600) — Alex Albon has to sit out FP1, but he’ll likely still out race Nicolas Latifi. Stroll is cheaper, and he will be driving the only upgraded Aston Martin. That is a huge advantage over his teammate Sebastian Vettel.

10. Lando Norris ($8,200) — Miami wasn’t going to be his best race, but a careless wreck made it his worst of the season. McLaren’s success has been track specific, and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya doesn’t seem to be a preferred track.

