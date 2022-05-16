Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings USFL DFS Targets, Values for Week 6

The Week 6 USFL fantasy football slate kickoffs at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 21. The USFL DFS stud and value picks are broken down by game and by day. With DraftKings offering multiple Classic and Showdown Contests throughout the weekend, this article will serve as a helpful guide well beyond the initial lock on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday May 21, 1 p.m. ET (NBC)

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Philadelphia Stars

Studs

QB Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits, $10,800 — Most of the action in the USFL is ugly and inefficient, but Ta’amu completed several pretty long balls in Week 5. His legs are still the main attraction – 26 carries for 143 yards and a TD this season. Ta’amu could have a massive week against the Stars’ porous rush defense.

Values

WR John Franklin III, Tampa Bay Bandits, $4,000 — Jordan Ta’amu and the other quarterbacks in this league are slowly improving. A rising tide lifts all boats. Franklin received nine targets last week (five catches for 81 yards and a TD).

RB Juwan Washington, Tampa Bay Bandits, $4,500 — He’s not good, but he’s getting volume. With 14 carries, he only mustered 48 yards last week, but he did find the end zone twice. This week, Washington faces the Philadelphia Stars’ rush defense — the worst in the league.

Saturday May 21, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Studs

RB CJ Marable, Birmingham Stallions, $8,200 — The Philadelphia Stars’ rush defense once again lived up to its terrible reputation in Week 5, allowing Marable to rush 23 times for 114 yards and a TD. This week, Marable draws the exact opposite matchup against the league’s leading rush defense. That might sound frightening, but it’s still the USFL. Marable has rushed 79 times this season, take the volume.

QB Shea Patterson, Michigan Panthers, $9,500 — In Week 5, Patterson had his best game of the season, so maybe he is finally getting in the groove. Jeff Fisher dialed up plenty of pass plays, Patterson connected on 23-of-37 for 304 yards and 2 TDs. That’s a stunning line by USFL standards. He added 46 yards rushing on eight attempts.

WR Lance Lenoir Jr., Michigan Panthers, $8,700 — The targets have been there all season, and Lenoir is dangerous after the catch. The problem has been making the catch. QB Shea Patterson finally put it all together last week and completed six of his nine passes to Lenoir for 86 yards.

Value

WR Devin Ross. Michigan Panthers, $3,600 — This is Lance Lenoir Light. Even with the emergence of La’Michael Pettway ($2,800), Ross is still running routes and getting targets. If Lenoir’s potential increases with Patterson, then so does Ross’s upside.

RB Reggie Corbin. Michigan Panthers, $5,700 — One game doesn’t mean anything in the USFL. One game does not make a star and one game does not diminish one either. Corbin no longer leads the league in total yards (336), but he still leads the league in yards per carry (6.3).

Sunday May 22, 12:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers

Studs

WR Bailey Gaither, Pittsburgh Maulers, $8,300 — After exploding one week, then suddenly disappearing, Gaither has resurfaced. In Week 5, he caught an amazing TD between two defenders and another TD pass on a slant on the final play of the game, earning the Maulers their first win.

QB Kyle Sloter, New Orleans Breakers, $11,000 — His performance in Week 5 was nothing to write home about, but his volume is undeniable. Sloter may not be efficient, but his volume in combination with a solid receiving corps makes for a safe USFL DFS pick — if such a thing exists.

WR Johnnie Dixon, New Orleans Breakers, $11,000 — There aren’t many steady stars in the USFL, but Dixon is one of them. Victor Bolden Jr. ($10,600) has more targets, receptions and yards, but Dixon isn’t far behind in those categories. In terms of TDs, Dixon has four to Bolden’s one.

Value

QB Vad Lee, Pittsburgh Maulers, $6,400 — The USFL’s inaugural season has been full of surprises. Vad Lee was a triple-option QB at Georgia Tech then an FCS star at James Madison. The 29-year-old has bounced around the minors while working as a life coach and motivational speaker. Out of nowhere, Vad Lee completed 19-of-32 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. The second TD pass was the game-winner on the final play of the game.

WR Tre Walker, Pittsburgh Maulers, $4,400 — Gaither has resumed his role as WR1 for the Maulers, but Walker’s workload has not diminished. He caught 10 of his 13 targets for 92 yards last week. Walker has been targeted 43 times by three different quarterbacks over the last four weeks.

WR Jonathan Adams, New Orleans Breakers, $6,100 — Some teams do not have one productive wide receiver. The Breakers on the other hand, have two despite Kyle Sloter’s inefficient play at quarterback. Adams has been targeted seven or more times in three of the last four games.

Sunday May 22, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals

Studs

QB De’Andre Johnson, New Jersey Generals, $8,400 — It’s happening. Johnson is improving as a passer, and Luis Perez is riding the pine. For the first time all season, Johnson played every snap last week. The result was an impressive 213 yards passing on 14-of-21, and another 39 on the ground with two rushing TDs.

Value

RB Darius Victor, New Jersey Generals, $5,900 — He’s got a nose for the end zone, so the Generals continue to feed Victor the ball in goal line situations. As they say, to the Victor goes the spoils. After a light Week 4 (six carries), Victor bounced back with 17 carries for 95 yards and a TD.

RB Darrius Shepherd, New Jersey Generals, $4,200 — Over the last four games, Shepherd has an 87% route rate along with an average of four targets and 52 air yards per game. His 11 receptions rank 25th, but he is a steal based on his participation and potential.

