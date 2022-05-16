Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for May 16

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and Rotowire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

Erik Halterman:

I like Ramón Laureano at just $3,000. He’s only played 10 games this season, he missed the start of the year while serving the end of a PED suspension. He hasn’t been great in those 10 games, hitting .176, but there’s some signs that he’s more or less fine—three hits and a steal in his last three games. He’s also seeing the ball well over those ten games: six strikeouts against five walks. And I think if he was hitting the ball like Ramón Laureano normally does, he would cost a lot more than $3,000. Last year, .246 average wasn’t anything special, but in just over half a season, 88 games, 14 homers and 12 steals, so it’s a very solid all-around player, not a $3,000 type, especially against Chris Archer, who’s got a 4.43 ERA, and that’s even better than what most of the ERA estimators have them as. FIP is all the way up at 6.24, below average strikeout rate, far too many walks at 12%, and getting the ball on the ground less than 35% of the time. So pretty friendly matchup if you can find many A’s worth rostering, which I don’t think you can, but Laureano at his price tag I think it’s definitely one of them.

Nick Friar:

So I mentioned the Giants-Rockies game, and on the Rockies’ side of this you got Antonio Senzatela going, which you would think, okay, let’s stack some lefties against him. I think you can actually get a little bit of mix, and when you’re talking about values too, you’re looking at Austin Slater at $3.4K on the right-handed side, and then Luis—not that Luis González, but the other Luis González—at $2.6K from the left side. When you look at Senzatela, right-handed hitters have a 50% hard contact rate against him this season. Lefties don’t have as good of peripheral numbers, but they do have a .408 wOBA against him, .914 OPS, and you’ve got these two guys, Slater and Gonzalez, they have the highest wOBAs in the Giants’ lineup against right-handed pitching. And I know Senzatela has done well at Coors Field to start the year— 2.37 era—but that 4.33 FIP means that there’s some correction coming his way, and I think the Giants, when you’ve got some guys that have done well against him, this is a good way to stack.

