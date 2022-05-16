Fantasy Golf Picks: Top High-Priced DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the PGA Championship

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite high-priced DraftKings play for the PGA Championship.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

I think that when you’re looking at it from a DraftKings perspective, you’ve got to love the consistency that Justin Thomas has been bringing. $10.7K, a big discount off of Scottie Scheffler as well. And again, you saw last week, Scheffler has been bagging the wins, but there’s really not much between these two, and just in terms of overall performance, what they’re doing. And you look at the PGA Championship, what do you need? You absolutely have to be striking the ball well. Even just the last few champions, when they’ve come in—Justin Thomas in ‘17, Brooks in ‘18 and ‘19—what were they doing well coming in? They were hitting their approaches really well. They were just striking the ball well. They’re gaining strokes, massive strokes on approach, some of them off the tee, that’s what Justin Thomas has been doing for a while now. So I think at $10.7K, I look at him as the best value up there. You know, Morikawa definitely could pop up again, I don’t really love Rory on these fast, firm courses that much. I think Justin Thomas at $10.7K is where you go.

Geoff’s Pick: Justin Thomas ($10,700)

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.