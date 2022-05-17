Fantasy Golf GPP Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Millionaire Tournament Plays for the PGA Championship

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Millionaire tournament/GPP plays for the PGA Championship.

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

It is PGA Championship week, the second major of the year, it heads to Southern Hills—-we have a Millionaire Maker contest this week on DK, $3 million fantasy golf millionaire

Geoff Ulrich:

$9,000 range

The $9K range is pretty juicy this week, you could realistically start a team, and I’m sure a lot of people will, in the $9K range. I mean, Spieth, Schauffele, Cantlay all played last week, obviously Dustin Johnson even, I’m sure people talk themselves back into him. I generally am not someone who talks about Jordan Spieth, so i’m going to keep that trend going.

Xander Schauffele at $9300—I think this course for a couple reasons is going to set up really well for him. Typically, where he’s done his best work, U.S. Open, a little bit tougher scoring, just a consistent top 10 machine at those courses. And now you’ve got Southern Hills, people are going to look back, oh, you missed the cut at Augusta, missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass, those are a little bit like just more tricky, kind of tricked out designs. This is this is Southern Hills, playing 7500+ as a par 70, going to be be firm and fast.

I love the way Schauffele ended last week, that’s going to give him some confidence. I think Xander Schauffele is a player who eventually gets it done in majors. We’ve seen him win big events before, and I think the setup is really going to favor him, so $9300, that’s going to kind of be where I stake my claim here. There’s numerous players that you can make a case for—I already mentioned Spieth, but Schauffele is where I’m going to go. I really like this setup for him, I think if he ever gets it done in a major, it’s going to be be at a setup just like we’re going to see at Southern Hills this week.

Pick: Xander Schauffele ($9,300)

$8,000 range

I’m going to go with Daniel Berger. I just feel like Berger is still just underrated. Again, really looking for guys who can bring it with consistent ball striking, and much like Spieth, Berger might hurt you on a hole or two where he just takes like a double, but he will get it back for you, because that’s how good his iron play has been over the last two years. He’s going to hit a ton of fairways too and stay out of trouble, and if you look at par 4 scoring and guys who’ve done really well on tougher par 70s, Daniel Berger is right up there. I mean, he loves himself a par 70 set up, so I like Berger at $8600.

Pick: Daniel Berger ($8,600)

$7,000 range

Sergio Garcia, why not grab a major right before he leaves for the the other golf tour?

Pick: Sergio Garcia ($7,200)

$10,000 or higher

I think that when you’re looking at it from a DraftKings perspective, you’ve got to love the consistency that Justin Thomas has been bringing. $10.7K, a big discount off of Scottie Scheffler as well. And again, you saw last week, Scheffler has been bagging the wins, but there’s really not much between these two, and just in terms of overall performance, what they’re doing. And you look at the PGA Championship, what do you need? You absolutely have to be striking the ball well. Even just the last few champions, when they’ve come in—Justin Thomas in ‘17, Brooks in ‘18 and ‘19—what were they doing well coming in? They were hitting their approaches really well. They were just striking the ball well. They’re gaining strokes, massive strokes on approach, some of them off the tee, that’s what Justin Thomas has been doing for a while now. So I think at $10.7K, I look at him as the best value up there. You know, Morikawa definitely could pop up again, I don’t really love Rory on these fast, firm courses that much. I think Justin Thomas at $10.7K is where you go.

Pick: Justin Thomas ($10,700)

