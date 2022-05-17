NASCAR Picks: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Best Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Embrace the gimmicks. Once again, NASCAR promises a circus by loading the All-Star Race with silly rules. However, just like always, the race will be just another race but harder to follow. Someday NASCAR will go full Mario Kart, but until that day, the Texas All Star Race is just a short intermediate track race. As always, trust the spreadsheet but also trust your eyes. Here are the best bets for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas, which gets underway Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. ET.

The rules of qualifying need to be discussed since that is the bet that is being offered. The top eight cars in a regular single-lap qualifying session are placed into an eight-driver bracket. Drivers line up head-to-head on pit road. Imagine a drag strip. The pit crews do a four tire stop. When the jack drops, the drivers speed away. The first driver around the track and back to the start-finish line advances to the next round. Basically, it’s a long drag race.

In terms of speed, the eight cars in the bracket will be equal and unable to overcome the dirty air of the leading car. The fastest pit crew will determine the winner. Find the pit data, and bet based on it.

Kyle Busch +600

His pit crew is the fastest in the Cup Series. Busch should be the favorite. His crew averages a 12.9 second stop. That’s the best in NASCAR. Over the last three races, his average pit stop times were 10.7, 10.6 and 11.7 seconds. In the last four races, his crew recorded the single fastest stop in each race.

Kyle Larson +450

There are too many gimmicks in NASCAR and as always, the All-Star Race is gimmick overload. No one wants it and yet every year NASCAR doubles down. Larson doesn’t mind gimmicks. He races every car under the sun on every sort of track and typically with different rules in each series. It should not come as a surprise that he has won the All-Star Race $1 million prize twice. He has a fast pit crew and if anyone can get through the gears the quickest, it’s The Racer.

Christopher Bell +750

Aside from pit crew speed — Bell has a fast JGR crew — the other data point to lean on is 2022 poles. Bell leads the series with three poles this season. He won the pole last week at the intermediate track in Kansas. His other poles were at pure speed tracks in Las Vegas and Talladega. He should once again have a very fast car for the intermediate track in Texas.

The rules for the All-Star Open qualifying session are straight forward. The fastest car wins the pole — no gimmicks.

Tyler Reddick +100

The payout isn’t great, but it shouldn’t be. Reddick’s car is relegated to the All-Star Open based on his performance in the 2021 car. He’s taken his game to the next level in the Next Gen car. Last week at Kansas — an intermediate track — Reddick qualified second in a competition against the entire field. For the Open, he’s competing against inferior cars.

