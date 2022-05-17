Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 PGA Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Ben Rasa, and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2022 PGA Championship DraftKings picks along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP BETS, NOTES, GIVEAWAYS, RESEARCH

2022 PGA Championship — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

2022 PGA Championship — DraftKings Picks | Ownership Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 PGA Championship DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 70 & ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, May 19

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 PGA Championship: Key Stats

SG: Approach

Par 4s Gained 450-500 Yards

Proximity 50-100 Yards

Driving Distance Gained

Proximity 200+ Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 PGA Championship: Course

Course: Southern Hills CC

Yardage: 7,556

Par: 70

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 PGA Championship: Past Winners

2021: Phil Mickelson -6

2020: Collin Morikawa -13

2019: Brooks Koepka -8

2018: Brooks Koepka -16

2017: Justin Thomas -8

2016: Jimmy Walker -14

2015: Jason Day -20

2022 PGA Championship: Southern Hills Notable Events

2021: Alex Cejka (Senior PGA Championship)

2009: Byeong-Hun An (US Amateur)

2007: Tiger Woods (PGA Championship)

2001: Retief Goosen (U.S. Open)

2022 PGA Championship DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Collin Morikawa $10,400

High-End Value

Viktor Hovland $9,900

Dustin Johnson $9,500

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

Second-Level Values

Will Zalatoris $8,900

Corey Conners $8,000

Mid-Level Values

Matt Fitzpatrick $7,900

Tony Finau $7,900

Luke List $7,200

Alex Noren $7,000

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP BETS, NOTES, GIVEAWAYS, RESEARCH

Scrub Values

Jhonattan Vegas $6,900

Cameron Davis $6,700

Ryan Fox $6,300

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.