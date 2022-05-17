Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for May 17

DraftKings Contributor Steve Buchanan joins The Sweat to give his favorite value plays ahead of Tuesday’s slate. Will Garion Thorne agree or pivot?

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222,222 Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

We’re gonna go to the Rockies and Giants game tonight. LaMonte Wade Jr. has been batting leadoff for the Giants over the past week or so since he was activated off the (injured) list. He’s $3,100 tonight. Getting that type of value when you’re playing in Coors Field, especially when you’re in the leadoff spot, is extremely rare.

Now, they’re going up against Chad Kuhl, who is another guy like Adrian Houser, who I’m just waiting for him to kind of regress at some point. But, his advanced numbers match up with how well he’s been pitching. But when you’re getting somebody in the leadoff spot (at) $3,100 going up against Kuhl, I’ll take that all day.

The right-on-left matchup — historically, when he was with the Pirates, lefties were a big issue for Chad Kuhl. Don’t know if that’s going to start creeping up again here tonight. But again, with how cheap he is in the leadoff spot, it’s probably going to be very chalky because you don’t get that type of value in Coors Field. But, he has to be considered one of the best value plays at his price point and where he’s hitting in the lineup tonight.

Garion Thorne:

Steve already talked about how much Spenser Watkins has struggled with right-handed bats so far this season. I don’t understand why Josh Donaldson is under $4K. It makes absolutely no sense, especially considering how well he has been hitting the baseball in the month of May.

He’s hitting .311 with a 187 wRC+ since the calendar turned. He is red-hot, basically like every other member of the New York Yankees right now. I’ll take Donaldson for less than $4K almost any day of the week.

Steve’s Pick: LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,100)

Garion’s Pick: Josh Donaldson ($3,900)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222,222 Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.