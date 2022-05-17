Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Captain Plays for May 17

Rotowire’s Nick Whalen joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Captain play for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (BOS vs MIA)

Get a 33% Same Game Parlay Profit Boost for the Celtics vs. Heat game! Opt in at the DraftKings Sportsbook Promos page!

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

So Nick, Jayson Tatum is going to cost you the most, $18K, that’s nearly two grand more than the next guy.

Nick Whalen:

Yeah, that’s a little too much for me in this Game 1. Obviously, Jayson Tatum played really well to close out that series against Milwaukee. I think his stat line in Game 7 didn’t look all that impressive, but that was because he went into distribution mode. I think if he wanted to get to 30 points, he very easily could have against that Milwaukee defense.

So, I think we see Miami key-in on Jayson Tatum to begin Game 1. So, I’m not going to captain him, but I am still going to try to fit him into my showdown lineup. I think you could actually captain Jimmy Butler. That’s going to cost you just over $16K. You could still fit Jason Tatum, you could still fit Bam Adebayo, you could still fit Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro, and it really only leaves you with one spot at the bottom where you have to pick a filler player. Like, I don’t know, Dewayne Dedmon, who could maybe play 10 to 15 minutes off the bench, grab six or seven rebounds, probably not a complete disaster.

But if you captain Tatum, then you’re really scrambling for two spots instead of one. So, as of right now, with how the lineups are shaking out, I’m leaning toward captaining Jimmy Butler.

Nick’s Pick: Jimmy Butler ($16,200 CP)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (BOS vs MIA)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.