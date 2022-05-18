Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 18

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (DAL vs GSW)

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

I think if you’re looking on the Mavericks side of things, Dwight Powell doesn’t get in a ton of minutes, but at $3.4K, you do know he’s going to put in some work on the glass. And as much as we did see Kleber have a pretty good series last series, we saw Powell kind of step up a little bit later on in the series too, so at $3.4K, he can kind of cover that price.

If you want to save even more, if you need someone in that $2K range, I think Kuminga is a legitimate option too. I know there’s a whole thing going on with him and Ja Morant right now after Kuminga didn’t play in Game 6, but still, I think when you look at this series and what they’re going to do defensively, you’re going to have to have him in the mix whether or not he’s starting. So I think those are two guys you can save big with.

Nick’s Picks: Dwight Powell ($3,400), Jonathan Kuminga ($2,200)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (DAL vs GSW)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.