NBA Picks for May 19: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Heat have yet to lose at home this postseason. They also have yet to lose a 2022 playoff game that didn’t feature Kyle Lowry, who’s out again Thursday. Can Miami keep that up?

Here’s how to best navigate Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The most surprising thing about Boston’s Game 1 loss was the fact they had a legitimate chance to win it. Even before Marcus Smart (foot) hit the injury report — well before Al Horford (health protocols) was a late scratch — Miami looked like a comfortable favorite despite the small spread. They had a huge rest advantage, and the Celtics were on the road after a very tough seven-game series vs. the Bucks.

But now these two teams are on even playing field from a rest standpoint, and the Celtics are expected to get Smart back. Quite honestly, even if Smart was to be ruled out, I like the Celtics here. Boston has learned how to respond to frustrating performances as well as anyone. They also have an idea of Miami’s defensive scheme, which is similar to Milwaukee’s — stick the best wing defender on Jaylen Brown and have everyone else handle Jayson Tatum. Boston found a way to work through that sort of approach vs. Milwaukee and can do so again in this series.

Time Lord is back. Not like in the Milwaukee series where he was on a minutes limit and couldn’t do much. He’s back for real, which means he’s an alley-oop threat every time down the floor. While Smart’s return means some of the Celtics’ supporting scorers will get fewer shots, the guard looks to toss Williams lobs more than anyone.

Even if Horford was cleared for Game 2, this would still be a good play. With Horford likely out, it’s undeniably one of the best props available for Thursday.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Adebayo doesn’t rack up blocked shots like Williams does for Boston, but this is a man on a mission. He’s blocked a shot in each of Miami’s last three games, going over this number twice — including Game 1 vs. Boston. Adebayo believes he’s Defensive Player of the Year-worthy, and now he’s going against a team that has both a superstar on the rise in Tatum and the 2022 NBA Defensive player of the Year in Smart. And after what we saw in the Milwaukee series, we know opponents can rack up blocks against Boston.

Vincent is listed as questionable, but he’s one of the players who’s unnecessarily listed night-to-night. With Lowry out, Vincent has seen a ton of minutes this postseason. Now, that hasn’t always led to turnovers, but he’s gone over this number five times in the 10 games he’s logged 18-plus minutes, which will happen again on Wednesday. With Smart returning to the rotation and Boston’s strong defense looking to respond, Vincent is likely to have a reversal of fortune Thursday.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY).

Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.