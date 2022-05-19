NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas slate locks at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. William Byron ($11,000) — The No. 88 JRM Chevy wasn’t great at Martinsville, but Dale Jr was rusty and wasn’t pushing it. William Byron is not rusty, and he’s here to win. In his one minor league race this season, Byron won the Truck race at Martinsville.

2. Noah Gragson ($10,500) — His Real Rating is the best in the Xfinity Series this season (0.91 with 1.00 being perfect). Gragson wasn’t the best at Texas last season, but the 2022 Gragson is a new guy.

3. Ty Gibbs ($10,700) — This should be interesting. Gibbs did not race at Texas last season, but he did win at Texas’ sister track, Charlotte Motor Speedway.

4. Justin Allgaier ($10,300) — After a tough loss at Dover to his teammate, Allgaier quickly rebounded with a win the next week at Darlington. The JR Motorsports cars are fast.

5. Josh Berry ($9,600) — Dover isn’t the typical intermediate track, but it’s the most recent comparable track. Berry won the race and scored 32 hog points (fast laps and laps led points).

6. AJ Allmendinger ($9,700) — The Kaulig Racing cars are fast. The JRM and JGR cars look great this year, but Kaulig and Allmendinger are hanging right there with them.

7. Daniel Hemric ($8,900) — Everyone knows the story. Hemric has one win and countless second-place finishes. A late race caution reset the field at Texas last fall, and John Hunter Nemechek ran Hemric down.

8. Brandon Jones ($9,400) — JGR was fast at Texas last season. Jones wasn’t but that’s how it goes for Jones. When you least expect him to win, he sets all of your lineups on fire, and when you trust him, he sets all of your lineups on fire.

9. Riley Herbst ($8,700) — Is Herbst finally figuring things out in his third Xfinity season? It makes sense. He never got to practice in his first two. Herbst has eight top-10 finishes and has scored five in a row.

10. Sam Mayer ($9,100) — No one expected Mayer to earn a win this season. That has changed. The JRM cars have never been this dominant. Mayer is inconsistent, but his car is fast.

11. Ryan Truex ($9,200) — The No. 18 JGR Toyota won both Texas races last season (technically the JGR All-Star car bore the No. 54, but it’s the same machine). If there was ever a race that Truex could win, this is it.

12. Sheldon Creed ($8,100) — Last spring, Creed managed to wreck twice in the first stage of the Texas truck race. He blamed not having any practice. He’ll have practice this time.

13. Ryan Sieg ($7,700) — DFS NASCAR players are waiting for the other shoe to drop, but Sieg keeps on producing. He is on a remarkable run. Sieg has finished 11th or better in all but one race.

14. Landon Cassill ($8,300) — His price is dropping, so he is becoming playable. Cassill is more or less Justin Haley 2.0. Haley had the speed, but his price tag made him unappealing in Xfinity Series DFS. Cassill has the same speed but is cheaper.

15. Bayley Currey ($5,600) — Below $6,000, he is the best driver and has the best car. Currey always runs well at his home track in Texas. In his six races, his worst finish is 22nd and his average finish is 19th.

