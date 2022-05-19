French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook Ahead of the Tournament

Rejoice tennis fans, we’re back!

For those of you tuning into these articles for the first time, I made daily picks for the 2022 Australian Open, finishing the tournament 12/16 (75%). Let’s keep the positive momentum rolling into the French Open. I’ve picked out two futures bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Round 1 at Roland-Garros.

The French Open is Rafael Nadal’s event. He’s won nine of the last 12 titles and is coming off a victory at the Australian Open which made him the all-time leader in Grand Slam titles with 21. So, why isn’t he the favorite at Roland-Garros this time around? It’s the story of the latter half of Nadal’s career — injuries. He’s dealing with a chronic foot issue that flared up at the Italian Open, and apparently it’s so bad that daily training is a struggle. As dominant as Nadal has been in this tournament historically, you can’t expect him to fight through seven rounds dealing with that much pain.

That leaves you with two strong options to choose between. The current favorite is Novak Djokovic, who is still the best player in the world. Djokovic has had availability issues due to COVID restrictions, but he’s ready to go and rightfully favored at +185. The second player is 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who just ran the gauntlet of Nadal, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to win the Madrid Open. Alcaraz currently sits as the No. 6 player in the world and has been heralded as the next Rafa due to his natural ability on clay. The last man not named Nadal or Djokovic to win this tournament was Stan Wawrinka in 2015. If someone else is going do it this year, it will be Alcaraz.

Shocker, I know. Rolling with the favorite isn’t an exciting pick, but Swiatek’s dominance over the last three months leaves me with no other choice. The 20-year-old (who is turning 21 during this tournament) has won an astounding 28 straight matches, claiming WTA titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuggart and Rome. According to Tennis.com, her current winning streak is the longest WTA run since Serena Williams won 34 straight matches in 2013.

Swiatek’s expected dominance is demonstrated by the odds to win the French Open on DraftKings Sportsbook. The next player with the highest odds is Simona Halep at a whopping +1100. If you’re looking for a sleeper, Naomi Osaka presents an intriguing option at +3500. Osaka’s struggles have been well-documented, but she’s quietly regained solid form and is talented enough to win the entire tournament.

We’re witnessing one of the greatest stretches of tennis in recent memory from Swiatek, who represents the future of women’s tennis. Picking anyone but her to win this tournament is a questionable decision.

