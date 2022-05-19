Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Mavericks vs. Warriors Showdown on May 20

The Golden State Warriors won 31 games at home during the regular season and are 7-0 in the playoffs after dispatching of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals by the score of 112-87. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by six points, with the total at 214.

Let’s go over the fantasy outlook for the game for Showdown contests on DraftKings.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $555K Shootaround [$105K to 1st] (DAL vs GSW)

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($17,100) - Curry pulled down 12 rebounds in Game 1. I wouldn’t expect a repeat of that performance, as he grabbed double-digit rebounds in only three games during the regular season. That said, he does chip in every statistical category and garners a usage rate in the 30% range. He did put up over 60 DKFP 10 times this season, with a high of 88.75, so he can access a similar ceiling to Luka Doncic ($20,400 CP). Unfortunately, he hasn’t hit that mark since way back in March. In these playoffs, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in only four games. The Warriors should control the pace in this one and their defense on Doncic could prevent him from putting up a ceiling game. At $3.4K cheaper, Curry could score in a similar range to Doncic, and the roster construction is a little easier to fit in good flex players.

Klay Thompson ($13,800) - Thompson averages 1.08 DKFP per minute. He will likely end up somewhere in the 30-DKFP range. That said, he is $3.3K cheaper than Curry and $6.6K cheaper than Doncic, but he could match or exceed both of their production. It’s a low-probability event, but Thompson did go for 51.5 DKFP vs. Memphis two games ago, and he went for over 50 DKFP twice during the regular season, with a high of 60. Dallas did boost the FPPM to shooting guards by 9.01% above the league average.

FLEX Plays

Jalen Brunson ($8,600) - Brunson shot 6-for-16 and 0-for-5 from downtown in Game 1. He had some open looks, too. The opportunities will be there, and he will garner a usage rate in the 25% to 30% range. He rebounds well for a guard and dishes out his share of assists. Throughout much of the playoffs, he’s been able to punish smaller guards down in the post. He was able to post up Curry a few times, and I’d expect that more often in Game 2. Brunson averages 0.94 DKFP per minute and has gone for at least 30 DKFP in nine of 14 games.

Value

Otto Porter Jr. ($4,200) - Porter is a low-usage player who will rarely light up the scoreboard. Regardless, he averages 0.92 DKFP per minute because he contributes a little in every statistical category. He played 23 minutes in Game 1, scoring 10 points, grabbing six rebounds with one assist and one steal. Throughout the playoffs, he’s played over 20 minutes in nine of 11 games.

Fades

Jordan Poole ($8,000) - Poole has developed into a fantastic offensive weapon and, as the kids say, can get buckets. From a fantasy perspective, though, he’s primarily limited to scoring, as he doesn’t contribute much in the periphery categories. He is also not getting a full complement of minutes, as he’s played 26, 24 and 20 minutes in the last three games. He’s put up 28, 20.8 and 11.3 DKFP, respectively. For the price and minutes played, Draymond Green ($8,200) and Andrew Wiggins ($7,600) are probably better options, as they will play more minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($6,600) - Finney-Smith is usually on the floor a ton. In these playoffs, he’s received at least 40 minutes in eight games. That said, he’s a low-usage player who has scored fewer than 15 DKFP in three of the last four games.

The Outcome

The Warriors have been great at home all season long and are undefeated at Chase Center in the playoffs. They should control the pace and light up the scoreboard. While the offense gets most of the pub, let’s not forget the defense was second-best during the regular season. They have held their opponent to under 100 points in each of the last four games.

Final score: Warriors 110, Mavericks 98

