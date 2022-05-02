Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 2

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Monday’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Nick Whalen:

So, there’s a few that I like. I’ll start with the Mavericks. I think it’s a little bit of a crapshoot, but based on what we saw in round one, you have multiple players who are playing big-time minutes for this team. Dorian Finney-Smith is like 40-plus every single night. Reggie Bullock approaches 45 minutes every single night with Tim Hardaway obviously sidelined for this team. So, both of those guys are players that I kind of always find myself plugging into a lineup, whether it’s a showdown or you know a full slate contest, which we’re only talking two games tonight.

But even though they maybe they don’t have the highest statistical ceiling — Dorian Finney-Smith’s not going to go off for for 30 and 10 — but when you’re just out there for 45 minutes in a playoff game, you’re going to rack up stats. So those are two guys that I always target.

Maxi Kleber came up big for Dallas in round one. We’ll see if that carries over. He’s another mid-to-low guy who I target. And then there’s going to be a lot of people flocking to Paul Reed, who’s at $4,200. He was already in the Sixers’ rotation during round one, saw like nine to 10 minutes a game behind Embiid. With Embiid out of there — it’s like, we can’t trust DeAndre Jordan ($5,200) at this point — so I think Paul Reed is a natural pivot. Again, he’s going to be popular. Maybe there’s a case be made that you want to zag on that, at least for Game 1. But $4,200, I mean, it makes it pretty easy to slot Paul Reed into your lineup

Nick Friar:

I do think Reed is a guy that should be on your radar — and honestly, DeAndre Jordan, that guy has been passed around so much over the past couple years. It’s kind of funny.

But Georges Niang is actually another guy that I’m looking at. I think this Sixers-Heat matchup is where the most value is going to come from. Because you have no Joel Embiid, Niang is one of those guys that I’m going to look to. Of course, lines up at the power forward, $4.1K going up against Miami. Without Embiid on the floor this season, he garners a 20.2% usage rate, so nothing crazy, but he’s getting he’s getting consistent minutes when Embiid was playing. That’s only going to go upward in these first couple games. Averaging 0.8 DK fantasy points per minute without Embiid on the floor.

But if I had to say my favorite guy, I think I’d go with Gabe Vincent at $4.4K going up on the other side of this matchup. I know Victor Oladipo has got the most upside, and at $5.1K, he can give you a ton of value if (Jimmy) Butler ($9,200) doesn’t go. But whether or not Butler goes, and obviously some of these other guys that are possibly going to be sidelined for this game, Gabe Vincent is a really solid, comfortable floor play in the value spot, where he averaged five-times value throughout most of this last series. He only had one real clunker and all of it. As long as he’s getting over 20 minutes, you know he’s going to be bringing that value, too, and he should be getting that tonight with just (Kyle) Lowry out alone.

Whalen’s Pick: Dorian Finney-Smith ($5,800), Reggie Bullock ($5,400), Maxi Kleber ($3,800), Paul Reed ($4,200)

Friar’s Pick: Georges Niang ($4,100), Gabe Vincent ($4,400)

