DraftKings Marketplace NFT Trends for May

The DraftKings Marketplace featured four major drops over the past two weeks - Ronald Acuna Jr. Metabilia Collection, 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass Collection, Court Vision: The 2022 Basketball Playoffs and The Future Is...featuring WNBA’s rising star, Sabrina Ionescu.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Metabilia Collection

Baseball is in good hands, and Metabilia’s team of Valdamir Guerrero Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the league’s best young players. DK Nation’s Zach Thompson covers Acuna's stardom in his article. Here is a look at the top 10 sales from Acuna Jr.’s drop:

Ronald Acuña Jr. Metabilia Collection NFT PRICE NFT PRICE Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $3,499.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $3,200.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $2,999.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $2,900.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $2,900.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $2,899.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $2,750.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $2,200.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $2,200.00 Ronald Acuna Jr.: Series I - Black $1,800.00

2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass Collection

This is exciting. Welcome to the first-ever NFT Fantasy Football game! Build your roster through NFT pack drops and auctions. There are five 2022 Field Pass NFTs, each with a different rarity level: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER. The rarity of your field pass corresponds to the rarity of your exclusive packs and player NFTs. Each pack included with the Field Pass features one of twenty superstar players. The RARE and ELITE passes are already SOLD OUT, and the LEGENDARY Field pass auction started on May 20, 2022, with nine field passes available. Here are Marketplace results:

REIGNMAKERS NFT Sales Average Price Highest Sale Floor Price NFT Sales Average Price Highest Sale Floor Price CORE Tier Field Pass 300 $116 $299 $70 ELITE Tier Field Pass 73 $559 $600 $535 RARE Tier Field Pass 499 $133 $220 $120

REIGNMAKERS AUCTIONS NFT Auction Sales NFT Auction Sales LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #1 $2,050 LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #2 $1,700 LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #3 $1,700 LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #4 $1,795 LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #5 $2,000 LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #6 $1,965 LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #7 $2,050 LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #8 $2,250 LEGENDARY Tier Field Pass #9 $2,020

Visit the ReignMakers Football page for more information on players, drop schedule, and much more.

Court Vision: The 2022 Basketball Playoffs

Luka Doncic or Steph Curry? Who’s winning the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat bubble rematch? The 2022 Basketball Playoffs are in the Conference Finals, and the storylines are aplenty. The 2022 Basketball Playoff Collection is part of the DraftKings Primetime NFT Series. These will drop during the 2022 Basketball Playoffs and will feature several collectible drops throughout the playoffs. Both editions of the Spin Doctor collectibles (Rare, Elite) were sold in an auction and here’s how they performed:

2022 NBA Playoffs NFT Price NFT Price Spin Doctor - Diamond $3,700.00 Spin Doctor - Gold $2,050.00

The Future Is...

The future of the WNBA is...Sabrina Ionescu. The New York Liberty superstar is at the forefront of the rise of Women’s Basketball. Success has followed her everywhere, from growing up in California to dominating college basketball at the University of Oregon. DK Nation’s Zach Thompson has a fantastic write-up on who she is, what she can become and where she can take Women’s Bball. Her NFT is your opportunity to join in her success; here are the numbers from her recent drop:

The Future Is... NFT Price NFT Price Sabrina Ionescu - Origins $300.00 Sabrina Ionescu - Origins $345.00 Sabrina Ionescu - Origins $345.00 Sabrina Ionescu - Origins $349.00 Sabrina Ionescu - Origins $375.00

