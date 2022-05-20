Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for May 20

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for today’s MLB slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I’m going to attack Aaron Civale, who has given up 27 earned runs in 24 2⁄ 3 innings so far this season. 2.19 opponent home runs per 9—he just is not missing bats right now, and when hard contact is made, it has tended to leave the ballparks.

So the Tigers aren’t a team you can really aggressively stack, I understand that, there’s not a ton of amazing players, and Javier Báez, who is their one guy above $4K, has been struggling so far this season. But I think Willi Castro is a nice way to get some exposure to the Tigers. He’s pretty much locked into the No. 2 spot in that batting order, especially with Austin Meadows on the IL right now. Hitting .322 with a 131 wRC+ so far this season. He’s got a little bit of speed as well, and also once they get into the Guardian bullpen, he’s a switch hitter, so he’s always going to have the platoon advantage.

Garion’s Pick: Willi Castro ($3,700)

