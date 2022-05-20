Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the NASCAR All-Star Race

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR play for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

I’m going to tell you a guy who is not even officially in the race. Yes, this is weird, but Tyler Reddick has to race his way in. The reason he is not in is because this field is set by last year’s results, they’re in a new car this year, Reddick is a new guy this year. He’ll race his way into the race, and when he does, he’s going to start in the back of the field. There’s not very many points that can be gained through laps led and through fast laps. It’s a short race, that means finishing position and place differential will be a big deal. And Tyler Reddick will start in the back when he qualifies into this race, so not only will he get finishing position points if he finishes near the front, he’ll have an opportunity to score place differential points. I know it’s scary since he’s not in the field, but he will be. Reddick is the guy.

Pearce’s Pick: Tyler Reddick ($8,000)

