French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 23

The French Open is officially underway, and I’m back with my daily picks throughout the tournament. In case you missed the last article, find out who I picked to win it all here. Now, it’s time to look at the first round. I’ve picked out three bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka

This is a strategy I regularly employed throughout the Australian Open, so let’s go right back to it. Honing in on a strong favorite makes sense, but betting on them to hold their opponent under their game total is more logical than picking the favorite to win outright from an odds perspective. You can’t even currently take Djokovic to win outright on DraftKings Sportsbook, which demonstrates his expected dominance in this contest. The No. 1 player in the world has won in straight sets in seven of his last eight matches, losing just eight games to Nishioka in their only Grand Slam matchup. Expect Novak to roll into the second round on Monday.

Iga Swiatek vs. Lesia Tsurenko

IGA!!! The No. 1 ranked player in the world is simply on another level right now. Swiatek has steamrolled anyone in her path over the past three months, boasting an outrageous 28-match win streak that includes victories at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome. The 20-year-old has regularly covered the 7.5 game spread during that dominant stretch, and there’s no reason to believe that will change in the first round at Roland Garros. Swiatek should kick off her French Open run with a commanding win.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Franco Agamenone

Don’t be ruled by the rankings disparity here, these are two players heading in complete opposite directions. Agamenon has won seven of his last nine matches, while McDonald has dropped four of his last six. These two have never faced off, but this matchup has upset written all over it. It only gets worse for McDonald when you consider his 46.94% win percentage on clay. Agamenone has been much more effective on this surface, winning more than 60% of his matches. This should be one of many first-round surprises at Roland Garros

