Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 23

Grant Williams is my favorite value option we’re looking at any of the value plays tonight, but if Smart doesn’t play, Payton Pritchard becomes a lot better at $5K. But I think Grant Williams is the safest one here because you know he’s going to get minutes and you know he’s going to get up some shots as well too, and of course, active on the glass.

From the Heat though, I think there’s a little bit greater chance at value too because you look at Victor Oladipo if Jimmy Butler—even if he plays, I think Oladipo at $4.4K can be a really good option just because we know he’s going to get a decent amount of minutes and we saw him put up some pretty decent fantasy numbers despite not taking only what, four shots in that last game? But if Kyle Lowry does not play because he is questionable—and those are the only two guys when you’re looking at questionable tags on the Heat side that you can take seriously—if Kyle Lowry does not play, Gabe Vincent is definitely going to be the best value option tonight.

Nick’s Picks: Grant Williams ($5,200), Victor Oladipo ($4,400), Gabe Vincent ($4,600—if Kyle Lowry is out)

