French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 24

Round 1 action at the French Open continues Tuesday, and I’m back with more daily picks. I picked up right where I left off on in the Australian Open on Monday, hitting on two of my three predictions. Now, I’m highlighting two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s slate.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

We’re going right back to the comfort zone here. This is my favorite way to bet on heavy favorites and it has been extremely successful throughout my Australian Open and French Open coverage. 11.5 games feels like a lot for Musetti, whose form has wavered constantly over the past few months.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, is finding his rhythm lately. The 23-year-old has won 14 of his last 17 matches. All three of those losses came against steep competition in Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, so he should have no trouble cruising into the second round at Roland Garros. Tsitsipas could theoretically drop a set and still hold Musetti under 11.5 games comfortably. The No. 4 player in the world has defeated Musetti with relative ease in both of their career matchups, instilling confidence that he can do it again Tuesday.

Simona Halep vs. Nastasja Mariana Schunk

We’re mixing things up for the women’s side of the tournament. After watching the reigning champ Barbora Krejčíková bow out in the first round along with multiple other upsets, I feel less confident picking heavy favorites to cruise. The one exception is Iga Świątek, who truly is in a league of her own right now.

Halep wasn’t able to participate in last year’s tournament, but heads to France in solid form this time around. I fully expect her to advance on Tuesday, but it won’t be in dominant fashion. In her last eight victories, Halep is dropping over six games on average. Mariana Schunk, on the other hand, is entering Roland Garros on a hot streak of her own. The 18-year-old has won six of her last nine matches, claiming straight-set victories in five of those contests. Winning six or more games is certainly doable against Halep.

