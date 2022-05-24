F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco 2022

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

It’s Motorsports Christmas and F1 kicks off the festivities with a crown jewel race. On Sunday morning, the best drivers in the world will race through the streets of Monte Carlo. The Monaco Grand Prix is 78 laps in length and it is one of the most prestigious races in all of autosports.

The DraftKings Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco slate locks at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Charles Leclerc ($11,600) — The Monegasque returns home with a great opportunity to win the crown jewel race in the streets of Monte Carlo. He’ll have to shake off last week’s devastating engine failure while leading the Spanish Grand Prix.

2. Max Verstappen ($11,200) — His reliability issues reared their ugly head again. Verstappen’s DRS failed and making matters worse, a wind gust knocked him off track. Yet, he still won the Spanish GP – his third win in a row and fourth this season.

3. Sergio Perez ($8,600) — At the Spanish GP, Checo got off to a great start and ran a perfect race. It was his race to win until it wasn’t. Team orders came through, and Red Bull’s No. 2 graciously gave way to Red Bull’s No. 1.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr ($9,400) — After a poor start, a wind gust knocked Sainz off the track, but Sainz battled back to finish fourth. It could have been worse, but this was yet another disappointing race for the Ferrari driver, especially at his home track.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($9,000) — The Mercedes were fast last weekend. Contact on the first lap at Barcelona could not slow Hamilton down. A reliability issue cost Hamilton a spot on the final lap, but a top-5 finish is a big step forward.

6. Kevin Magnussen ($5,600) — The Spanish GP was over on lap one when Lewis Hamilton ran K-Mag into the gravel. Haas was the only team that did not introduce major upgrades last week, but their cars did not seem to be at much of a disadvantage.

7. Valtteri Bottas ($8,200) — A mechanical issue again limited practice time for Bottas and caused an early retirement for Zhou Guanyu at Spain, but the abundant upgrades to the Alfa Romeo cars seemed to have worked. Bottas earned his fifth top-8 finish last weekend.

8. George Russell ($10,000) — Max Verstappen did not have the aid of DRS, but Russell proved his race craft by holding off Verstappen lap after lap. Ultimately, the fast car got around, but Rusell led four laps and earned a podium at Spain.

9. Fernando Alonso ($6,800) — During Q1, Alonso got caught in traffic and failed to qualify for Q2. Alpine decided to switch power units, so Alonso had to start dead last. Despite the circumstances, Alonso rallied and earned a top-10 finish at his hometrack.

10. Pierre Gasly ($4,600) — This is almost half of the price that Gasly cost earlier this season, and the price drop is justified by his performance and reliability issues. However, Monaco is a street circuit and Gasly earned top-10 finishes at street circuits in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

