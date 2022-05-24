Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 24

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman and RotoWire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Tuesday’s NBA slate.

Video Transcript

Matt Meiselman:

I think that most people are going to gravitate towards Moses Moody. Otto Porter jr. is the guy that’s out for this game, so I think it opens up some Warriors minutes. But, I’m going to go back to Maxi Kleber at $4,200.

He looked as bad as possible last game, and I just think no one’s gonna play him. ... I don’t know if he’s quite the value play in terms of points-per-dollar projection of some of the guys that are a little cheaper. But I think the guys down around $1,000, like Juan Toscano-Anderson and Moses Moody — and Davis Bertans, who took some of Kleber’s minutes — I think that more people will play those guys to be able to fit Luka (Doncic) and Steph (Curry) and some other high-priced players.

So, to me, Kleber probably is the most contrarian of this range, and there’s nothing encouraging about the way he played last game. Really, it’s just (that) he had a good season, and he’s had stretches where he’s looked good for most of the year. He’s a very streaky player and maybe he had a good practice or something, but it’s really just buying low on a guy who I don’t think people are going to want to play for this game.

Nick Whalen:

I’ve kind of been having the same conversation with myself about Kleber, where it almost seems too obvious. Like, he can’t be that bad again, can he? But then there’s also the concern of, did Dallas go back and watch that tape? This guy wanted no part of wide-open threes. He is broken right now, we can’t play him.

It’s not like he’s going to be a DNP, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes out and goes 0-for-2 right away or looks tentative, maybe we see Jason Kidd say, look we can’t live with this right now — we need to win this game. So I think there is some pretty massive risk right now with Maxi Kleber, but I agree with a lot of what Matt said. You’re almost playing the odds — like, he just can’t possibly be that bad again.

I think you can make a similar case for Reggie Bullock, who’s a little more expensive at $5,800. He, of course, was 0-for-10 from the field in Game 3, 0 of 7 from 3-point range. But at least he looked confident.

He’s a similar player to Kleber, in that he’s just extremely 3-point dependent. If he’s not going 5 of 8 from three, it’s gonna be almost certainly a complete dud fantasy-wise. But, he at least looks like he wants to be out there. He could defend a little better than Maxi Kleber. I think his minutes are more something you can bank on, so Reggie Bullock is that guy for me.

Matt’s Pick: Maxi Kleber ($4,200)

Nick’s Pick: Reggie Bullock ($5,800)

