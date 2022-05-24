PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Justin Thomas Holds Top Spot, Jordan Spieth Jumps to 3

We surprisingly have a really strong field heading to Fort Worth, Texas this week, as six of the world’s top 10 and 11 of the top 21 will being teeing it up at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Justin Thomas will show up to Colonial fresh off his second career PGA Championship win, as he remarkably erased an eight-stroke deficit on Sunday to take down Will Zalatoris in a playoff at Southern Hills. Thomas will be the clear cut No. 1 in the rankings this week, especially after Scottie Scheffler failed to make the cut at last week’s major. The last time Thomas won a major he went on to win the following week, so stay tuned.

Scheffler will not show up second in the ranks either, as everything is lining up for Jordan Spieth to win again this week. The Texas native absolutely adores Colonial, having posted a win, three runner ups and three additional top-10s in nine starts since 2012. Over his past 16 rounds in this field, Spieth ranks No. 1 in SG: Off-the-Tee, No. 1 in SG: Approach and No. 1 SG: Around-the-Green. Whew. We know bent grass is his preferred putting surface as well, which is the icing on the cake. He’s listed third on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board at +1200, tied with Collin Morikawa.

Daniel Berger stands out in this spot as a former winner of this event and does not deserve to be 10 points longer on the odds board than someone like Max Homa. The aforementioned Zalatoris is tough to rank in this spot, as he could easily be on a letdown after last week, and is priced around Morikawa, Spieth and Hovland. He will be inside the top-10 but I much prefer the other three in this spot

Before we get to some long shots we’ll definitely discuss two former winners here that are setting up well again this week: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na. Kokrak took down this event last year and has looked pretty good this season, making the cut in 11-of-13 starts. Na is coming off a T23 at Southern Hills on the heels of his T14 at Augusta.

Some long shots that will enter the top 25 this week include Brian Harman, Justin Rose and Sebastian Munoz, who all boast strong course history at Colonial. Rose and Harman are a combined 12-of-13 in cuts made here since 2012 with five nine top-25 finishes between them.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Justin Thomas +800 2 Jordan Spieth +1200 3 Scottie Scheffler +1000 4 Collin Morikawa +1200 5 Viktor Hovland +2000 6 Sam Burns +3000 7 Daniel Berger +3500 8 Sungjae Im +3500 9 Tony Finau +4000 10 Abraham Ancer +4000 11 Talor Gooch +3500 12 Max Homa +2500 13 Billy Horschel +3500 14 Tommy Fleetwood +4000 15 Kevin Na +3500 16 Jason Kokrak +3500 17 Mito Pereira +5000 18 Webb Simpson +4000 19 Chris Kirk +5000 20 Gary Wooland +5000 21 Brian Harman +6500 22 Justin Rose +6500 23 Sebastian Munoz +6000 24 Davis Riley +5000 25 Harold Varner III +4000

