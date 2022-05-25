French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 25

Round 2 action at the French Open gets underway on Wednesday, and I’m back with more daily picks. We’ve seen mostly chalk in the men’s bracket so far, but the women’s bracket has officially flown off the rails just a few days into the tournament. I’m highlighting two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s slate.

Corentin Moutet vs. Rafael Nadal

I rolled with this strategy yesterday, and it backfired for the first time in a while. Not only did Stefanos Tsitsipas fail to hold Lorenzo Musetti under 12.5 total games won, he almost lost the match. It was yet another slow start to a Grand Slam for Tsitsipas, and as a result you’ll see his name pop up later in this article.

Despite Tsitsipas’ rough first match, I’m still confident in taking heavy favorites to hold their opponents under their game total. To be safe, this time around I’ll pick the most dominant player in French Open history. There were concerns about Rafael Nadal heading into Roland Garros due to a chronic foot injury, but the 13-time champion looked fantastic in his first-round matchup.

As long as his foot doesn’t flare up today, Rafa should have no problem holding Corentin Moutet under 8.5 games. A straight-set victory is almost guaranteed in the early stages of this tournament for Nadal. Take advantage of his health with this bet while you can.

3rd Quarter Winner

I was relatively confident in Stefanos Tsitsipas heading into this tournament, especially after his impressive showing in Rome. Unfortunately, we’ve seen enough from the 23-year-old to recognize that a first-round stumble likely means his departure from this tournament is coming sooner than initially expected.

Casper Ruud, on the hand, impressed me in his first-round match with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Playing in front of his home crowd for the final time of his career, Tsonga threw everything he had at Ruud and it wasn’t nearly enough to outlast the rising star.

Looking at potential paths for both Tsitsipas and Ruud, a collision course in the quarterfinals is certainly possible. In reality, Ruud will have to face more difficult opponents to get there, but he’s in phenomenal form and can beat anyone in his quarter. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, could lose on any given day if he’s off his game. Roll with Ruud while he’s +300, those odds might not be so favorable in a couple of days.

