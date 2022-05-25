Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Captain Plays for May 25

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Captain plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (BOS vs MIA)

Video Transcript

Julian Edlow:

The injury list in this game is ridiculous. And it’s not just the Heat rolling out an injury report that’s all garbage. There’s a lot of guys that actually have their status up in the air for this game, particularly Lowry and Herro. And on the Celtics side, it wouldn’t surprise me if Marcus Smart or Robert Williams played or didn’t play. I think they’re both genuinely questionable. If you believe our friends here in Boston over at the Sports Hub, who we have some shows with DraftKings, they seem to think that a couple of Heat players did not make the trip back to Miami due to COVID, which Ira Winderman, beat reported for the Heat, shot down, but didn’t completely close the door. I don’t know what’s going on there or or not, but there might be more news to come on this game, so it makes it really difficult.

Long story short, it’s really hard to do anything until we know the list, but I’ll say fading Jimmy Butler is a definite, he looked awful coming off of the knee injury that cost him the second half, so him being the most expensive player doesn’t make sense to me. I would captain Bam Adebayo if Robert Williams were to sit and look for that bounce back game with him, especially with Butler not being 100%. Otherwise, I would just look to go Tatum or Brown.

Nick Whalen:

Right now I’m leading toward Tatum. I think Julian’s on the right track about Jimmy Butler. I mean, there’s a case to be made here that we we just never really know what any of these injury statuses mean. The Heat especially have been throwing out these phantom injury reports really since the beginning of the playoffs, and obviously Butler is truly injured. He missed the second half of Game 3, looked awful in Game 4. It wouldn’t shock me if he came out and had a good game in Game 5. I still wouldn’t captain him, I’m not necessarily against throwing him in the lineup, almost as like a reverse psychology contrarian play. Jimmy Butler is almost never somebody who you’d say is contrarian, but given the situation, I think a lot of people are going to be of the same mind as Julian and I when it comes to his status.

So I’m looking at Jayson Tatum at captain. You could still fit a build where you get out Adebayo in your lineup, you get Jaylen Brown in your lineup. Victor Oladipo, who’s at $5600 in a non-captain spot, I kind of like him again, and then you’re looking at a couple bottom of the barrel options, but not too low. You’re not talking about guys who might not play, like you can still fill out your roster with a Gabe Vincent and a Derrick White, guys who we know are going to have roles for these teams.

Julian’s Picks: Bam Adebayo ($13,200 CP—if Robert Williams is out), Jayson Tatum ($16,200 CP), Jaylen Brown ($15,000 CP)

Nick’s Pick: Jayson Tatum ($16,200 CP)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (BOS vs MIA)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.