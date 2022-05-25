Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 25

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow and Rotowire’s Nick Whalen join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (BOS vs MIA)

Video Transcript

Nick Whalen:

Derrick White and Gabe Vincent are the two who I really settled on as you’re trying to formulate the bottom of these lineups. Duncan Robinson is the guy who probably swung a lot of contests in the last game. We’ll see. I mean, it was such a blowout that it felt like they wanted to get him out there just to build some confidence. He’s obviously lost a ton of confidence, fell out of the rotation at the beginning of the playoffs. He’s a guy that could very well be a DNP if this is a close game, or he’s someone who maybe they built some trust in with how he shot the ball in Game 4, and he starts eating into Max Strus’ minutes. But for me, I think the value’s going to be found there. Payton Pritchard is another one of those guys that at least you know he’s going to have a role—some nights he might not give you much, other nights he might give you three 3-pointers and five assists—that’s great. So those are kind of the three guys that I’m keeping an eye on in the value spots.

Julian Edlow:

I don’t think Duncan Robinson necessarily is only getting those minutes because of the blowout either. He’s a guy that gets minutes when Herro is out, and if you add Lowry on top of that, now you’re looking at a role whether Strus is playing well and getting his normal minutes or not. So I’ll just go even further down on the trickle-down effect if Miami is without that that backcourt combination and go to Caleb Martin, who looked pretty good in in the last game, and he’s a guy that they trust with minutes. So he’s somebody that I think fits well in this series, he’s not a Herro or a Duncan Robinson that’s a defensive liability, he’s a two-way player that they trust on offense—coming off 25 minutes, 22 fantasy points, I wouldn’t mind throwing him in here as long as at least one of those guards are out, preferably two.

Nick’s Picks: Derrick White ($5,000), Gabe Vincent ($4,400), Payton Pritchard ($5,400)

Julian’s Pick: Caleb Martin ($1,800—if Tyler Herro and/or Kyle Lowry are out)

