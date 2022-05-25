Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Charles Schwab Challenge

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and Rotowire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings fantasy golf plays for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Let’s go slate approved pick guys—who will be the top scoring DFS golfer this week?

Len Hochberg:

I’m going to go out on a limb and say Jordan Spieth—if he has the same 15 under, 12 under, as somebody else, his score is going to be higher because he’s going to have more birdies, because he’s going to have more missed 3-foot putts for bogey, he’s just going to be the highest scorer, and of course he may win the tournament as well.

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to go with my guy Gary Woodland. I don’t know, I’ve just been really feeling good about this. Like I said, the putting upside with Woodland I think is there, a lot of confidence with that club right now it feels like. And I just feel like he’s ready to break through. So Jordan Spieth definitely from a probability perspective, he has the best chance in my opinion of being the highest scorer, but I’ll take a bit of more of a long shot with Woodland here. This is an event where we’ve seen lots of +5000 guys get it done.

Len’s Pick: Jordan Spieth ($10,400)

Geoff’s Pick: Gary Woodland ($7,900)

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.