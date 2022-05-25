French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 26

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Round 2 action at the French Open continues on Thursday, and I’m back with more daily picks. Through three days, my tournament record stands at 4-2. Today, I’m highlighting two bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Laslo Djere vs. Daniil Medvedev

I’m not exactly sure why Djere is expected to win so many games here. Yes, Medvedev underwent hernia surgery last month, but he cruised through his first-round matchup against Facundo Bagnis without any apparent physical limitations.

It’s not like Djere is in fantastic form, either. The 26-year-old is coming off three relatively underwhelming performances in Monte-Carlo, Belgrade and Rome. He does hold a 1-0 career record against Medvedev, but that match took place way back in 2017, making it irrelevant.

I expect Medvedev to win this match handily, but this game total gives him room to drop a set and still cover comfortably. Anything can happen at Roland Garros, but the No. 2 seed should cruise to Round 3 on Thursday.

Iga Świątek vs Alison Riske

IGA!!!

Sorry, it’s hard to contain my excitement about just how incredible Świątek has been lately. After her first-round victory, the win streak is up to 29 and it’s must-watch television at this point. We’re nearing Serena Williams-esque dominance during this run, and I don’t say that lightly.

Iga cruised through her first match of the tournament, dropping just two games total. It’s hard to imagine Alison Riske taking five or more games off of her on Thursday. Assuming Świątek does move on in straight sets, holding Riske under five is all she needs to do to cover this spread. Iga is currently listed at plus-money NOT to win the French Open on DraftKings Sportsbook after just one match played, which demonstrates the unfathomable level of play that she has reached.

