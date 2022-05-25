NBA Picks for May 26: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Mavericks delayed the end of their 2022 playoff run, but it’s only a matter of time. Here’s how to best navigate Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow along on Twitter (@Nick_Friar) for updates.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Curry has gone over this number eight times this postseason — twice vs. Dallas. In the two games Curry went under 27.5 points vs. the Mavericks, he took 16 shots and failed to log 33 minutes. Outside of the first two blowouts of Denver, Curry has logged sub-33 minutes four times. In the three games following those performances (excluding Game 4 vs. Dallas), he played at least 36 minutes and took 21-plus shots, leading to 29-plus points each game.

One of those instances was Game 6 vs. Memphis, in which Curry scored 29 on 10-for-27 shooting (6-for-17 from deep). Thursday’s Game 5 isn’t as urgent of a contest for the Warriors as Game 6 vs. Memphis was, but losing this game would give Dallas serious momentum. More importantly, winning this one would give Golden State extra time off ahead of the NBA Finals. One way to ensure the Warriors move on from Dallas is for Curry to do what he does best.

This is wild value for a point guard. As much as Luka Doncic is Dallas’ primary ball-handler, Dinwiddie has the ball in his hands enough to always be a threat to log multiple turnovers on any given night. In his 23 regular season games with the Mavs, he nearly logged two-plus turnovers every other game. The guard entered the playoffs with 11 multi-turnover games in a Mavericks uniform. He then went on to log four more in Dallas’ first four postseason games.

From there, Dinwiddie limited the turnovers over the next six games. But over the last seven games, he’s logged four multi-turnover games — two vs. Golden State. With the Warriors looking to end this series without further delay, their defense will be as tough as ever. And when it came to forcing point guards to turn over the ball this season, Golden State was among the 10 best teams.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

It’s not a matter of if, it’s about how much. Golden State is going to end the Western Conference Finals on Thursday. As for covering, all of the Warriors’ 2022 Western Conference Finals wins have been by nine-plus points apiece. Last time the Warriors lost by double-digits this postseason, they won by double-digits the next game. And now, with the better of the two teams left in the Eastern Conference closing in on a series win, the Warriors need to make sure they get the extra day of rest ahead of what should be a hard-fought NBA Finals.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY).

Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.