NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte slate locks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. Noah Gragson ($10,800) — The JRM Chevys were fast again last week. Gragson had the car to beat, but like most of the contenders, he got caught in one of the many wrecks.

2. Trevor Bayne ($9,800) — The No. 18 JGR Toyota was going to revitalize the careers of Trevor Bayne and Ryan Truex. That didn’t happen. Both have looked like competent race car drivers, but that’s not what they were going for. They wanted wins because this is a race-winning car. The show is not over yet. Bayne has another chance to prove that he’s still got it.

3. Justin Allgaier ($10,600) — The list of drivers that could have won at Texas is long. A spin ruined Allgaier’s chances, but he was able to recover. He earned a fourth-place finish and the highest Real Rating.

4. Ty Gibbs ($11,000) — Last week, he got dumped twice. Last season at Charlotte, Gibbs wrecked and spun through the infield in Stage 1. He rallied to win the

race.

5. Josh Berry ($9,600) — Any of the JRM cars could have won at the intermediate track in Texas last week. Berry was battling for the win in Stage 3, but he got caught in one of the several restart wrecks.

6. AJ Allmendinger ($10,400) — Kaulig Racing fielded their worst cars of the season last week. After the dust settled, Allmendinger was able to earn a top-10 finish, but this car does not have the speed to lead laps.

7. Sam Mayer ($9,100) — The gap between Mayer and his JRM teammates is thin if there is a gap at all. Mayer finished third last week, better than Allgaier, Berry and Gragson.

8. Daniel Hemric ($8,700) — Kaulig Racing may not have the fastest cars, but the team has a lot of fight and heart. Hemric should have been a DNF at Texas, but he didn’t quit and finished 11th.

9. Brandon Jones ($8,900) — The JGR cars were great at the intermediate tracks last season and this season. Jones is likely getting the same great equipment. He’s just not doing anything with it.

10. Riley Herbst ($8,500) — His top-10 finish streak extended to six races last week. It’s a great story, but as his price increases, he becomes less relevant in DFS.

11. Ryan Sieg ($6,700) — Texas was Sieg’s worst finish of the season because he reverted to his old ways. His team attempted to stay out on old tires and sure enough, Sieg wrecked. Sieg has tried this strategy before, and the results were the same.

12. Austin Hill ($8,300) — The RCR cars have enough speed and their young drivers have enough talent. The missing piece is experience, but they’re getting there. Hill scored a 0.97 Real Rating at Texas (1.00 is the max).

13. Bayley Currey ($5,600) — His price never makes sense. There are more than a handful of drivers with less talent and worse cars priced higher than Currey every week. Currey has a top-25 finish in four of his last five races and five top-20 finishes this season.

14. C.J. McLaughlin ($4,800) — In his two intermediate track races this season, he finished 24th at Las Vegas and 25th last week at Texas. The Sieg cars have been sporty this season, even the secondary and tertiary cars.

15. Mason Massey ($5,400) — This season, Massey upgraded equipment by signing on with Mario Gosselin. The results have been mixed, but the schedule has been mixed. Over the last two races, the team has shown signs that they are starting to click. He finished 18th at Texas and 22nd at Darlington.

