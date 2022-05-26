Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Warriors vs. Mavericks Showdown on May 26

Facing an 0-3 series deficit, the Mavericks were able to win at home Tuesday to force a Game 5. They now head back out onto the road, while the Warriors have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals with a win on their home floor. This game also provides us with another opportunity to play DraftKings Showdown contests, so let’s discuss some players to consider adding to your entries.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($18,900 CP): It’s hard to argue against making Doncic your Captain’s Pick, even with the impact that doing so will have on your budget. He’s trying to carry the Mavericks in this series, which has resulted in him scoring at least 66.3 DKFP in three straight games. If they are going to have any hopes of staying alive, it will be squarely on the back of another big performance from Doncic.

Stephen Curry ($16,500 CP): If you want to fade Doncic in this spot to differentiate your lineup in tournament play, then Curry is probably your next best option. He’s scored at least 40.3 DKFP in all four games of this series, and he’s topped 50 DKFP two times. Not only can he dominate a game from behind the arc, but he’s also been a significant contributor in other areas, averaging 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists versus the Mavericks.

UTIL Plays

Andrew Wiggins ($8,000): Wiggins finally had an off night in Game 4, scoring just 21.3 DKFP. Prior to that, he was having an excellent series, averaging 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the first three games. His ability to defend and rebound are key to the Warriors’ small lineups, so expect him to bounce back in a big way as he looks to punch his ticket to the Finals.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($6,600): The Mavericks also play small, but mostly because they don’t have much of a choice. Their center options are lacking, so there are times when Finney-Smith has to log some minutes at the five. He’s played at least 39 minutes in each of the last three games, and he came away with a series-high 34.5 DKFP in Game 4. If he gets hot from behind the arc, he could provide value.

Jonathan Kuminga ($2,800): This play will require some monitoring. Otto Porter Jr. ($4,000) is listed as questionable with a foot injury after being forced to sit out Game 4. Kuminga logged 17 minutes in his absence, scoring 28.0 DKFP along the way. If Porter is out again, Kuminga could be well worth the risk at such a cheap salary.

Fades

Klay Thompson ($8,800): It’s been a rough series for Thompson, who is only averaging 15.3 points per game. While he’s shooting 47.1 percent from the field, overall, he’s only shot 29.2 percent from behind the arc. The Mavericks allowed the fourth-lowest three-point shooting percentage in the league during the regular season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Thompson continue to struggle in that department. Add in his hefty salary and avoiding him could be the best route to take.

THE OUTCOME

The Warriors are in an ideal spot to wrap up this series. The Mavericks avoided the sweep, but going back on the road might be too much for them to overcome to extend things. The Warriors won both of their home games by at least nine points, so the better question might be, can the Mavericks even keep this close? A blowout could be coming.

Final Score: Warriors 116, Mavericks 104

