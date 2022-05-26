Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Captain Plays for May 26

DraftKings contributors Matt Meiselman and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Captain plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Jeff Pratt:

How do you not captain Luka Doncic tonight? I know he’s almost $19K, but the man scored 66+ DK fantasy points in three straight games and you know he’s going to show up every single night. At this point, he’s basically the Mavs’ entire offense. H’s seen a usage rate of 40% or higher in back-to-back contests. He’s the only Dallas Maverick you can count on to show up and perform. Now, that feels like cheating picking Luka, he’s the obvious choice.

If you want to roll with another option, I look at avoiding all the big names and go with Kevon Looney at $10.5K. He didn’t play that much in the second half of last game because they were getting blown out, but he’s a huge part of Golden State’s game plan versus Dallas. He’s had 25+ DK fantasy points and three of his last four games. This is a strong play if you don’t want to pay all the way up for Luka, which I still think is the best option.

Matt Meiselman:

I think I have to just go with Luka also. And Jeff mentioned he’s almost $19K? He was $21.6K last game. This is actually like a value compared to where he was for Game 4. I’m not really sure how the pricing wound up this way, but yeah, unless you’re in a contest that has tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people where you really, really need to be contrarian, I think unless you’re in one of those, you just play Luka at captain, because I do think there are enough ways on this slate to differentiate. These teams are using a lot of different role players in their rotations right now. There’s been a lot of unpredictable games and outcomes in this series, so I think you can start with Luka at captain and then just get different elsewhere in your lineup. I don’t feel as strongly about including Steph Curry. I think Luka is the clear choice over Steph, and the only reason you wouldn’t captain Luka is if you’re playing for a blowout, which I don’t think is a reasonable way to play this game.

Jeff’s Picks: Luka Doncic ($18,900 CP), Kevon Looney ($10,500 CP)

Matt’s Pick: Luka Doncic ($18,900 CP)

