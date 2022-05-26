Indianapolis 500 Picks: Indy 500 Winner Predictions, Odds

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his pick for the Indianapolis 500.

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Let’s go to The Brickyard here. Who’s your bet to win the Indy 500? Scott Dixon is the favorite at +550.

Pearce Dietrich:

I’m going to be the NASCAR guy. Give me Jimmie Johnson at +1600. This isn’t just a pure NASCAR pick. He’s been fast in practice, he was the fastest on the four lap average, and in practice, he laid down the third fastest lap. This track, although he is a rookie in Indy car at the Indy 500, he’s raced here quite a few times in a stock car. He’s familiar with it, he has the car, he put in the practice laps—Jimmie Johnson, +1600, get on it.

