French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 27

Round 3 action at the French Open continues on Friday, and I’m back with more daily picks. Through four days, my tournament record stands at 6-2. Today, I’m highlighting one bet I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sebastian Korda vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Sebastian Korda enters this matchup as a heavy +400 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook, but I think he has a legitimate shot to move on. Korda has certainly looked more composed than Alcaraz throughout this tournament, winning in straight sets in both of his matchups.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, had to dig himself out of a 2-1 hole to defeat Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Wednesday. There’s a chance he’ll bounce back in a big way today, but these two have been surprisingly competitive in both of their career matchups. Most recently in 2022, Korda actually beat Alcaraz in Monaco on clay.

For the reasons listed above, I don’t feel comfortable picking Alcaraz to cruise in this match. Instead, taking the over on 35.5 total games makes more sense. As long as Korda is able to steal one set, this should hit, and I think there’s a real chance the match ends up going the distance.

