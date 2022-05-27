Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Captain Plays for May 27

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Captain play for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $555K Shootaround [$105K to 1st] (MIA vs BOS)

Get a 50% Same Game Parlay Profit Boost for the Heat vs. Celtics game today! Opt in at the DraftKings Sportsbook Promos page!

Video Transcript

Jeff Pratt:

I’m staying away from all the studs in this matchup and picking a player who I think is wildly underpriced, which is Derrick White at just $8100. He’s been absolutely phenomenal in the last two games, really harnessing the new dad energy ever since the birth of his son—congrats to him. He’s at 39 and 27.25 DK fantasy points, respectively. Boston is relying on him more to lessen Marcus Smart’s load, I expect that to happen again tonight. Like Matt said earlier, Smart only played around half of the game last time. I think we’re going to see a similar output from him tonight. He’s cheaper than Max Strus, who has shot a combined 0 for 18 over the last two games. He’s also cheaper than Kyle Lowry, who can barely move out there, and he scored negative fantasy points in 25 minutes last game. This is a phenomenal opportunity to pay up for White and save to pay up at other positions.

Jeff’s Pick: Derrick White ($8,100 CP)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $555K Shootaround [$105K to 1st] (MIA vs BOS)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.