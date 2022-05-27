Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 27

DraftKings contributors Matt Meiselman and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

I think if Herro plays—to Jeff’s point, like just looking at him, he just seems so disinterested, or at least interested in something else. He doesn’t look like he wants to play basketball right now. But, he could wind up being the healthiest main guard on the roster tonight, just having had four or five days off at this point. So there’s a lot of contingencies here—we don’t even know if he’s playing yet. But Tyler Herro is only $6K, and if we think that Butler and Lowry are limited still, the extra usage has to go somewhere. If those guys aren’t going to take their normal amounts of shots—it could be Gabe Vincent, but I think a lot of people will play Gabe Vincent, so that’s my concern there. So maybe it’s Herro and maybe it’s also Duncan Robinson. We’ll see if he gets back out on the court, but Herro’s really the guy that I think is the pivotal concern for me for this game, for betting, for DFS—I think it’s a big deal whether or not he plays.

I’m rolling with the other Miami sharpshooter who’s quietly been finding his shot lately, and that’s Duncan Robinson, as Matt mentioned late into his pick. He’s had 25 and 21 DK fantasy points in his last two games. He’s going to continue to see an extended workload with Strus, Lowry and Herro so banged up, and the other thing is I think we’ve seen more Duncan Robinson layups in this series than ever in his career, and that’s because Boston is doing such a good job running him off the three-point line and making him uncomfortable. In the long run, these easy Duncan layups don’t do anything for the Heat, but they do plenty for his fantasy production. So at $3K, I feel like this is a phenomenal value option considering how many Heat players are banged up and how much I expect him to play.

Matt’s Pick: Tyler Herro ($6,000—if Herro plays)

Jeff’s Pick: Duncan Robinson ($3,000)

