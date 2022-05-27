Fantasy Basketball GPP Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Tournament Plays for May 27

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings tournament/GPP play for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $555K Shootaround [$105K to 1st] (MIA vs BOS)

Video Transcript

Matt Meiselman:

In GPPs, I don’t know that anyone wants to play Jimmy Butler at captain tonight. Kyle Lowry to a larger extent, I think he’s damaged enough right now you just don’t do that despite how contrarian it is, but Butler I think is kind of in that sweet spot where he could be 3% owned in the captain slot just because of how bad he’s looked the last couple games. And if he comes out and is kind of normal—I mean, he’s a decent amount cheaper than Tatum.

So I think most people are going to set up lineups for this game where they sort of anticipate a Celtics blowout. Maybe you play Bam Adebayo and, I don’t know, Gabe Vincent, and four Celtics, or even five Celtics. I think that’s going to be the common lineup, so to throw Butler at captain, it might be the first time this series where that’s a legitimately contrarian move. The larger the tournament you’re in, the better it is for this strategy because it definitely comes with a lot of risk. And if the Celtics go up big early, this move has no chance of winning, but in a close game, I could see Butler kind of having something of a resurgence. I don’t think it’s likely, but I think if it does work out, it has the potential to pay off really big.

Matt’s Pick: Jimmy Butler ($15,300 CP)

