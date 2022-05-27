Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Value Plays for the Coca-Cola 600

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR value plays for the Coca-Cola 600.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $400K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

Corey Lajoie and Todd Gilliland, you can even consider Ty Dillon down there at the bottom— Michael McDowell—I’m thinking about double punting, taking two guys at the bottom, that way I can spend more bullets trying to get these guys that are going to lead laps. And Gilliland and Lajoie can definitely score points. Lajoie has got a top 20 finish in four of the last five, the only time that he missed was at Darlington recently where he just made one mistake, got into the wall at a very treacherous track. Also, if guys are blowing tires left and right, just through attrition, if Gilliland and Lajoie aren’t the guys breaking down, then they’re going to score points. So I’m definitely on board with taking two really cheap drivers and then spending up with the rest.

Pearce’s Picks: Todd Gilliland ($5,000), Corey Lajoie ($4,900), Ty Dillon ($5,400), Michael McDowell ($5,800)

