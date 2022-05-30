PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Jon Rahm back at No. 1, Jordan Spieth stays in top-five

We have another stacked field this week at Jack’s place, as it will likely be the last time for most of the world’s best to get a tuneup before the U.S Open in two weeks. Muirfield Village is a very tough test and requires both precision iron play and strong bunker play, as there are 74 of them littered around the course.

Jon Rahm will tee it up this week and should be going for a three-peat, but as we all remember he was forced to withdraw after the third round last year after testing positive for COVID. It was a basically a foregone conclusion that he would hoist the trophy, as he held a commanding a six-shot lead after 54 holes. He wasn’t great at the PGA Championship, but still ranks No. 1 in this field in Total Strokes Gained over his past 48 rounds, so until someone shows they can dethrone him at one of his favorite courses on TOUR, he will remain No. 1 in the rankings.

Rory McIlroy checks in at No. 2 this week after playing extremely well at Southern Hills, where he finished T8 and gained 4.85 strokes on approach. The Irishman has it firing on all cylinders right now and is on the short list to win this week. Jordan Spieth makes his second consecutive appearance in the top-five after a very quiet T7 last week at Colonial. He gained strokes from tee-to-green in all four rounds and looked especially spectacular with his around-the-green play, gaining 4.42 strokes in that department alone in his home state. He has every facet of his game clicking right now and is fantastic outright bet this week on DraftKings Sportsbook at +2200.

Excluding the Match Play, Shane Lowry has played in six PGA TOUR events in 2022 and has yet to finish outside the top-25 in any of them. He ranks fourth in this field in SG: Approach in that stretch and has piled up three top-three finishes in the process. Lowry’s results at Muirfield is a mixed bag, but he did post a T6 last year and now comes in with elite form. He checks in at sixth in the rankings.

Patrick Reed is the lone long shot inside the top-15 this week, as everything is lining up for another strong finish at a course he loves. In six starts here since 2015, Reed has yet to miss a cut and boasts three top-10 finishes in that time frame. He gained strokes both with his irons and around-the-green last week and can absolutely pop up for a win in this spot. I love him as an outright on DraftKings Sportsbook as well at +6500.

If you thought Mito Pereira would be on a letdown last week after his choke job at Southern Hills, you thought wrong. This Chilean ball-striking machine is built different and bounced right back last week at Colonial with a T7. He’s a monster with his long irons and ranks 11th on TOUR in par-4 efficiency from 450-500 yards, which will be very important at Muirfield. He can absolutely win this event and I would not be betting against him right now. You can get him at +4500 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Jon Rahm +800 2 Rory McIlroy +1100 3 Jordan Spieth +2200 4 Patrick Cantlay +1000 5 Xander Schauffele +1600 6 Shane Lowry +2000 7 Collin Morikawa +1800 8 Cam Smith +2200 9 Viktor Hovland +2000 10 Matt Fitzpatrick +2500 11 Max Homa +4000 12 Hideki Matsuyama +2800 13 Will Zalatoris +3000 14 Mito Pereira +4500 15 Patrick Reed +6500 16 Cameron Young +4000 17 Sungjae Im +3500 18 Joaquin Niemann +4500 19 Billy Horschel +4000 20 Davis Riley +6000 21 Corey Conners +6000 22 Daniel Berger +6000 23 Adam Scott +5000 24 Seamus Power +6000 25 Si Woo Kim +8000

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.