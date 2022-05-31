French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Quarterfinals

The men’s French Open quarterfinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, and I’m back with more daily picks. We’ve seen a couple of improbable tournament runs to this point and are looking at four entertaining matches. I’m highlighting three bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook over the next two days.

Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal

There’s a legitimate chance that this is the true championship match in this tournament. The last man not named Djokovic or Nadal to win Roland Garros was Stan Wawrinka in 2015, demonstrating the level of dominance that these two have played at in France.

As for the Rafa-Novak rivalry, it’s arguably the best the game of tennis has ever seen. Djokovic holds a tight 30-28 career advantage, and we’ve seen some all-time battles between these two over the years.

This time around, I expect the Djoker to extend his lead. We all know how dominant Nadal has been at the French Open, winning nine of the last 12 tournaments. That being said, he hasn’t looked as invincible so far this year. It started with a shaky third set against Botic van de Zandschulp, and became apparent when Felix Auger Aliassime took him to five sets.

Djokovic, on the other hand, continues to look like the best player in the world. Novak has not dropped a set yet in France. That streak will likely come to an end against the clay court king on Tuesday, but Djokovic should still find a way to win. Assuming the match does go at least four, Novak will have to win just three games in the set he drops to hit the over on this game total.

Andrey Rublev vs. Marin Cilic

I’m not picking against Cilic after watching him completely dismantle Daniil Medvedev on Monday. The 33-year-old apparently found the Fountain of Youth on the way to Roland Garros. Cilic has looked untouchable over his last two matches, cruising past Giles Simon and stunning Medvedev in straight sets.

Rublev, on the other hand, has not put together a convincing match yet in this tournament. The 24-year-old has dropped a set in all four contests up to this point and likely would have lost to Jannik Sinner on Monday if he didn’t bow out due to injury.

Comparing the form of these two players heading into this match, I’m not sure Rublev deserves to be favored. Expect the magical run for Cilic to continue on Wednesday.

Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune

We’ve got another matchup between two young studs here, and this should be a tight one. For the record, I picked Ruud to come out of this quarter back on May 25. I was banking on Stefanos Tsitsipas falling out of this tournament before a potential clash with Ruud, and that’s exactly what happened.

We can thank Rune for knocking Tsitsipas out, and the 19-year-old did so in surprisingly-effective fashion. Rune’s road to the quarterfinals has been tough. He opened with an impressive win over No. 14 Denis Shapovalov, and didn’t drop a set until his matchup with Tsitsipas.

I’d like to double down on Ruud here and pick him to win, but I’m honestly not sure that happens considering Rune’s recent form. Instead, I’ll roll with over 37.5 games, which should hit if these two play at least four competitive sets.

