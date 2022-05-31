Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for May 31

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I think it’s a sneaky high-scoring potential game here between the Orioles and the Mariners. I mean, you go back two weekends ago, the Orioles had two transactions—they called up Adley Rutschman and they activated Ryan Mountcastle off the IL. And since then, they’ve really been hitting the baseball pretty well, and it’s honestly had more to do with Mountcastle than it has had to do with Rutschman. Mountcastle is just underpriced, he’s $2,800 despite the fact across his last nine games he’s got an .811 OPS, a 130 wRC+, and crucially, he’s also right-handed. And George Kirby has got all the talent in the world, I think he’s going to be great one day, but that day is not right now, and it hasn’t been the day in any of his past four starts he’s made at the major league level. He has struggled immensely with right-handed bats, giving up a .431 wOBA within the split. I think Mountcastle takes advantage of that. He’s climbing up the Orioles’ order right now. Again, for less than $3,000, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better value play than that.

Steve Buchanan:

It’s 2022, we’re still talking about Albert Pujols being a pretty good hitter at this point. Yeah, he can pitch too, he does it all. But especially against lefties, this is where he thrives. On the season, 8.5 DraftKings fantasy points he’s averaging against them—righties, only 5.5 DraftKings fantasy points. Garion kind of touched on Blake Snell a little bit earlier, but I think this is a great spot for Pujols if you need some value in your lineup tonight. You know, Pujols is kind of that boom or bust guy, but it doesn’t really matter so much when he’s only $2700. And this is somebody who can get some extra base hits, maybe even park one of the balls here against the lefty. Most likely, he’s going to be batting in cleanup tonight too as well. He’s kind of been hitting all around the lineup, we’ve seen him bat seventh, we’ve seen him bat fifth, but I think tonight he should be either fourth or fifth going against the lefty. So give me Pujols at $2700.

Steve’s Pick: Albert Pujols ($2,700)

Garion’s Pick: Ryan Mountcastle ($2,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.