Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for Game 1 Millionaire Slate

Rotowire’s Nick Whalen and DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Millionaire value plays for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: $2.25M Fantasy Basketball Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semis-Entry] (BOS vs GSW)

Video Transcript

Nick Whalen:

There are a few on the Golden State side. You’ve got Kevon Looney at $7400 if you’re putting him in the non-captain spot for Game 1. Andrew Wiggins is actually now cheaper than Kevon Looney, which says a lot about how well Kevon Looney played in that Dallas series. Looney had 40, 26, 41, 32 and 40 DK fantasy points in five of his last six games. That includes the final game against Memphis. Wiggins was fantastic against Dallas as well. He had at least 34 DraftKings points in four of the five games. So those are the two guys who are very affordable, that have shown a lot more upside—especially Looney—than we expected coming into the postseason.

I also think we get a Poole resurgence at some point. He’s going to have some moments in these finals. He’s a big-game player. Like I said, it just feels like they haven’t really needed him these last two rounds, but he had some huge performances early in the playoffs. He’s a guy who’s capable of going for 30 on any given night, so certainly someone that I’m looking to plug and play in these DFS contests and just hope he hits for one of those big nights.

Chinmay Vaidya:

I think Nick hit all the Warriors players perfectly. I think Looney, Wiggins and Poole are all going to have some big moments in this series and they won’t cost you the type of money that Curry is going to.

As far as the Celtics go, I do think that both Grant Williams and Derrick White hold some value in terms of DFS lineups, and I think both are going to get significant run—Grant Williams especially for his defensive ability, and he has the three-point shot, which gives him some upside that some of the other players don’t have.

And I think Derrick White—the Celtics have run all three point guards with Smart, White and Pritchard, but I don’t think they’re going to be able to play Pritchard that much in this series, so I think Derrick White gets a lot of run. We’ve seen some two-guard lineups with him and Smart, especially in the conference finals, and White has had some decent performances. If you’re going to look for 50 or 60 points out of Derrick White, it’s not going to happen, but if you want that 15 to 20 point performance with potential for maybe 25 or 30 at a low cost, I think Derrick White is the guy to look for in this series, especially with some of the minutes that I think he’s going to get.

Nick’s Picks: Kevon Looney ($7,400), Andrew Wiggins ($7,200), Jordan Poole ($6,400)

Chinmay’s Picks: Grant Williams ($4,800), Derrick White ($5,400)

