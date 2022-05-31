Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Memorial Tournament DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Ulrich discuss their favorite 2022 Memorial Tournament DraftKings picks, along with their favorite values for the week. Mayo previews the course, debates the best roster construction for the week and explains which players are best suited for DFS guaranteed prize pool (GPP) tournaments.

2022 Memorial — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Memorial — DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Memorial Tournament DraftKings Notes

Field: 120 players

Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 2

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Memorial Tournament: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s 450-500 Yards Gained

Sand Saves Gained

Proximity Gained 175-200 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Memorial Tournament: Course

Course: Muirfield Village

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,543

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 Memorial Tournament: Past Winners

2021: Patrick Cantlay -13* (Jon Rahm forced to WD after three 3 Rounds as leader)

2020: Jon Rahm -9

2019: Patrick Cantlay -19

2018: Bryson DeChambeau -15

2017: Jason Dufner -13

2016: William McGirt -15

2015: David Lingmerth -14

2014: Hideki Matsuyama -13

2013: Matt Kuchar -12

2022 Memorial Tournament DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,100

Collin Morikawa $10,400

High-End Value

Cameron Smith $9,900

Will Zalatoris $9,400

Shane Lowry $9,000

Second-Level Values

Sungjae Im $8,900

Joaquin Niemann $8,300

Mito Pereira $8,000

Mid-Level Values

Chris Kirk $7,700

Si WOOOO Kim $7,600

Anirban Lahiri $7,200

Scrub Values

Brendan Steele $6,600

Erik van Rooyen $6,600

Lucas Glover $6,500

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

