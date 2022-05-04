F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

F1 Fantasy is coming to America. Round 4 of the 2022 season will be held in Miami, Florida. The inaugural event will take place in the streets of Miami and at the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins.

The DraftKings Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix slate locks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Charles Leclerc ($11,400) — Minus a few mistakes, Leclerc had a second-place car in the Italian GP. He also has two wins and an actual second-place finish this season.

2. Max Verstappen ($11,800) — Through four races, Verstappen has two wins and two retirements. Isn’t Fantasy F1 supposed to be less volatile than Fantasy NASCAR?

3. Sergio Perez ($10,600) — Leclerc and Verstappen are 1A and 1B, but Checo has solidified his spot as the No. 2 driver in Formula 1 in 2022.

4. Carlos Sainz ($10,000) — The narrative before the season was that Sainz would crumble under pressure. Ferrari is expected to win each round this season, and as predicted, Sainz has found a way to fail each race.

5. Lando Norris ($8,600) — His third-place finish was inflated by Ferrari’s struggles at Imola, but that’s not Norris’ fault. He ran his race and finished third. With two top-5 finishes in a row, McLaren may be turning the corner.

6. George Russell ($7,800) — His Mercedes teammate is going backwards, but Russell is developing each week. Podiums are viable every race and a win is not too far away.

7. Esteban Ocon ($5,000) — Recovering from a poor starting position is much more difficult in F1 than NASCAR. Ocon fought hard and moved from 16th to 11th in Italy. In the first three races of the season, he earned top-7 finishes. This week his Alpine will receive a floor upgrade.

8. Valtteri Bottas ($7,400) — A mechanical issue ruined a guaranteed top-10 finish for Bottas at the Jeddah Street Circuit. In the other three GPs, Bottas finished sixth, eighth and fifth in his Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo.

9. Lewis Hamilton ($9,200) — The expectation is that Hamilton will improve each race, and by the end of the season, he will be competing for wins. That’s not happening, but it is believed that the leader is racing the experimental setup each week.

10. Alexander Albon ($3,400) — His teammate is awful. Nicholas Latifi guarantees that Albon will earn five points each race, but it’s not just that. The former Red Bull prospect has been solid for Williams with finishes of 10th and 11th in the last last two GPs.

