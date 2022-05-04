NASCAR Picks: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Best Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Just when you thought things were going back to normal, Darlington pops up on the schedule. This track is traditional but too traditional. It’s an outlier on a schedule that’s been nothing but outliers. As always, trust the spreadsheet but also trust your eyes. Here are the best bets for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington, which gets underway Sunday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Goodyear 400 Race Winner

Ross Chastain +1200

That is Kid Rock in the image above. His music may not be to the taste of all readers, but all can agree that Kid Rock represents an outlaw and rebel. Ross Chastain embodies the same ethos on the track. We’re witnessing the development of a young Kyle Busch. Off the track, Chastain pretends to be a humble watermelon farmer. This phony gimmick is worse than when the Undertaker suddenly became a biker. When Chastain fully embraces his black hat persona, then he’ll be a championship contender.

Other than dropping the hokey Gallagher impression, Chastain does not need to improve upon much. It’s hard to question his skill when he’s been fast at all of the different tracks in the new car. He has the best pit crew. His equipment is great. The equipment might be a surprise. How can a small team compete? It’s easy. Remember at the beginning of the year when teams only had two chassis? Every team was struggling to build from zero. It’s easier for a team to build from zero when the team only fields two cars as opposed to four.

Chastain’s stats this season speak for themselves. His low-downforce stats from last season are quite loud, as well. In particular, his third-place finish at Darlington last fall jumps off the page.

Featured Matchup: William Byron vs. Ryan Blaney

William Byron -120

Darlington is not a Blaney track. Although Blaney has excelled at several tracks this season that weren’t considered to be his best tracks, Darlington seems to be a bridge too far. Even if Blaney and his genius crew chief take a step forward, they’re still playing catch up. Byron hasn’t been great at Darlington, but Hendrick has. Hendrick has also been exceptional this season in the Next Gen car. Blaney had a good start to the season, but as the teams returned to the east coast and adjusted their cars, Hendrick has risen to the top while Penske has stagnated.

Featured Matchup: Martin Truex Jr. vs. Denny Hamlin

Martin Truex Jr -120

Hamlin won the Southern 500 last season, but he had the third-fastest car in the Darlington fall race. Larson was the fastest, but Truex was the fastest on the final run. Truex lost the race because of a speeding penalty on his final pit stop. In the spring race, Truex absolutely embarrassed the field.

Featured Matchup: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. vs. Chris Buescher

Chris Buescher -160

Last week’s race can be spun in several ways, but the main take away is that there is potential in both of these cars. Potential and reality are two separate circumstances. The reality before last week was that Stenhouse’s average finish this season was 27th with nine of his 10 finishes outside of the top 20. Buescher hasn’t been great, but he hasn’t been that bad. Also, Buescher has a ninth-place finish in each of the last two Darlington races. He ran long and caught a caution in the fall race, but he wasn’t that far off. In the spring race, 95% of his laps were run inside the top 15.

Featured Matchup: Ross Chastain vs. Kyle Busch

Ross Chastain +100

The new Kyle Busch is better than the old Kyle Busch. Passing is going to be nonexistent this weekend. Darlington is a challenging track normally, but when it’s a day race, forget about it. This race will be won or lost on pit road, and Chastain’s pit crew is the easy bet.

