PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Rory McIlroy Reigns Supreme, Cameron Young Top 5

The 2022 President’s Cup will be held at Quail Hollow this year, the usual stop for The Wells Fargo Championship. Instead, the tournament moves to TPC Potomac this year, which should be a tough test for the field this week. TPC Potomac hosted the 2017 and 2018 Quicken Loans Championship. The course also hosted to Mid-Atlantic Championship in 2012 and 2013 and the Senior Players Championship in 2010.

Only one golfer is in the top-10 (Rory McIlroy), and just two additional are inside the top-20 (Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer) in Potomac, so the field is relatively weak. Rory McIlroy deserves to be the number one golfer in this week’s ranking. Although this isn’t the type of course he tends to play well, he’s objectively the most talented player in the field. The last time we sway McIlroy, he shot 64 on Sunday at the Masters, finishing runner-up.

Marc Leishman is tough to keep inside the top-10, but it’s tough to remove him with limited options this week. Leishman hasn’t played well, with his previous three finishes reading 30-MC-68. Currently, he’s fifth on the outrights board and ranks 101st in fairways gained over the last 24 rounds. Conversely, Cameron Young, who’s 10th in odds, jumps to top-5 in the power rankings. He’s 40th in hitting fairways, first in SG: off the tee, second in par 4 scoring and first in opportunities gained over the previous 24 rounds.

Kevin Streelman and Brian Harman also get a massive bump with how accurate they are off the tee. Harman ranks first in par 4 scoring and top-10 in driving accuracy, while Streelman is third in fairways gained and top-25 in par 4 scoring over the last two dozen rounds. Kyle Stanley (2017) and Francesco Molinari (2018) ranked no worse than fourth in fairways hit regulation en route to their win.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Rory McIlroy +850 2 Corey Conners +1600 3 Cameron Young +2800 4 Gary Woodland +3500 5 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2000 6 Russell Henley +2000 7 Tyrell Hatton +2000 8 Tony Finau +2500 9 Marc Leishman +2000 10 Sergio Garcia +3500 11 Keegan Bradley +2800 12 Brian Harman +6500 13 Kevin Streelman +8000 14 Max Homa +2800 15 Webb Simpson +5000 16 Seamus Power +2500 17 Si Woo Kim +4000 18 Patrick Reed +4000 19 Sepp Straka +4000 20 Doug Ghim +6500 21 Denny McCarthy +8000 22 Joel Dahmen +6000 23 Aaron Rai +8000 24 David Lipsky +10000 25 Branden Grace +13000

