NBA Picks, Betting Trends: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Basketball Best Bets, Predictions for May 4

Follow along on Twitter (@julianedlow) for any potential updates — things can always change with lineup moves leading up to tipoff.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

This is a betting guide for this NBA card, and anything I've actually bet will include a unit amount.

Is Doc Rivers actually stubborn enough to start De’Andre Jordan again in Game 2? He says he is, and once we get official confirmation, I’ll start piling on a combination of different ways to back the Heat to get off to another fast start.

Just how bad was Jordan in Game 1? Let’s look at some info via NBA.com. The 76ers were outscored by 71.5 points per 100 possessions with DJ out there. Philly scored 29 points on their 33 offensive possessions with him in the game, but allowed 51 points on 32 defensive possessions.

Jordan’s plus/minus was a -22 in his 17 minutes of action on Monday. DJ played the first four minutes and twelve seconds of the game, and went to the bench with the Heat holding a 15-6 lead — and went on to win the quarter 30-22.

Simple play here — DJ starts, you want to back the Heat to build an early lead.

We successfully used Heat moneyline in Game 1 as a parlay piece, and while the price is steep, I think it’s safe to go back to. Still working on if it’s worth pairing with anything or if it’s better to just lay the points in those other games (like the Suns in Game 2).

Again, still working on what I’ll officially lock in here — laying the points with the Suns versus laying some juice to ML parlay them with Miami.

Regardless, Game 2 sets up as a strong spot for Phoenix. The Suns built a massive lead early in Game 1, and the final score didn’t really indicate that the home team was in complete control from start to finish. The Suns took a 45-12-8 line from Luka Doncic and still won with margin. Of course, Luka is capable of repeating that, but I think we can likely bank on a lesser performance from him.

The Mavs were able to take advantage of a broken Jazz squad in the first-round, and now have a really tough mismatch here with the Suns, and we saw it in the regular season matchups. Dallas is good enough to get a game in this series, but I don’t think it’ll be on the road.

